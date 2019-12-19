LARGO — The December morning was bright as golf carts lined up below the Bayou Country Club veranda. Golfers chatted and caught up over sandwiches and coffee before a noon tee time — a scene that has played itself out for nearly a quarter century.
Welcome to the Community Service Foundation’s 24th annual Golf Classic to raise money for the Going Home Project 2.0.
Going Home is a partnership with local, faith-based and nonprofit organizations that seeks to renovate properties in Clearwater’s lowest-income neighborhood. Homeless volunteers and others fix up aging duplexes and other disheveled housing into permanent housing for homeless folks.
“This is our second year that our Golf Classic has focused on and devoted our attention to the Going Home coalition,” said Ed Thiebe, executive director of the CSF. “We have been dedicated to low-income housing, with affordable housing, but now we’re branching out to do what we can to reduce homeless and low-income families.”
The Going Home project provided permanent housing and other resources to 32 formally unsheltered homeless adults in Clearwater in the past six months, Thiebe said.
The money raised at the tournament and silent raffle at the Bayou will go toward the foundation’s effort to renovate two properties in Clearwater: a triplex on South Myrtle Street and a duplex on Tangerine Street.
“Our goal is to raise $50,000, the funds needed to offset direct construction expenses to complete the renovations,” Thiebe said.
The CSF manages dozens of low- to moderate-income housing complexes in the Lake Bellevue neighborhood: Foundation Village, 28 units; Foundation Oaks, six units; 1544 South Myrtle, eight units; 1564 Scranton Ave., four units; and 1537 Myrtle, three units.
Keenan Kintzel, who owns Buzzazz Business Solutions with business partner Robert Hoy, has been involved with the golf tournament for years. They also donate their digital marketing skills to CSF.
“The CSF has helped hundreds of families for more than 60 years,” Kintzel said. “I don’t think there’s an organization in the county that’s been helping the homeless that long, other than Habitat for Humanity, and that’s nationwide. There are about 80 to 100 chronic homeless people in the Clearwater area. While CSF helped 20 of them get into renovated housing in Lake Belleview, the homeless clients did all the construction.”
As the men and women golfers finished their box lunches of chicken or Cuban sandwiches and iced tea provided by Clearwater Gas System, Rev. Robert Scott of Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church gave the tee-off invocation. For more than 30 years the church in downtown Clearwater has served as a homeless shelter on nights when temperatures drop below 40 degrees.
“We have a few homeless who worship with us,” Scott said. “For the last 10 years we’ve also had a meal ministry for those who are hungry. We don’t ask if they are homeless or not.”
Like Kintzel, Scott sees strength in the foundation of concerned organizations.
“It’s a variety of concerned citizens who have come together to do something about a problem that is bigger than any of us,” Scott said. “We’re not just managing the situation, but trying to make the situation better by putting a roof over people’s heads, helping them get off the streets, and making their lives better.”
Chuck Gargola, president of the CSF board of trustees, sums up the organization’s mission:
“We try to take disadvantaged people and lift them up,” he said. “We provide a way to get them into independent housing and give them the tools to grow from there.”
The Going Home coalition includes groups that provide services in the “homelessness arena,” Thiebe said: The Refuge Outreach Church, St. Vincent de Paul Community Kitchen and Resource Center of Clearwater, Peace Memorial, the Church of Scientology, Trinity Presbyterian Church and Peace Café, and the Joy of the Gospel Ministries.
Golfers and volunteers at the golf tournament included representatives of the Clearwater Police Department; Pinellas County’s Community Development and Planning Division; the Clearwater Economic Development and Housing Department; the Philadelphia Phillies organization; and the Downtown Clearwater Merchants Association, among others.
Business sponsors included Wayne Purdy European Motors; Homeowners Financial Group; Transamerica Financial Advisors; Sir Speedy Largo; The Gold and Diamond Source; Clearwater Threshers; Chick-fil-A Largo; Source1Solutions; Raymond James Bank; Valley National Bank; Slyce Pizza; Audi Clearwater; Piper Fire; Abe’s Place Tap and Grill; and Binger Financial.