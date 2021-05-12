Clearwater begins on path to allowing urban chickens

CLEARWATER — Up until May 6, city leaders didn’t know that Clearwater is the largest municipality in Pinellas County not to allow urban chickens. The next largest is St. Pete Beach, with a population of just under 10,000 residents — about 100,000 fewer than Clearwater.
It appears that might change soon after City Council members directed the city attorney May 6 to create an ordinance that would allow residents to keep hens in the backyards of single-family homes.
Mayor Frank Hibbard brought up the topic during a work session May 3 after he said residents had been asking council members to consider it.
He promised them he would bring it before the council, but was not enthusiastic about the idea.
“There’s going to be people that are for this and I’m sure there’s going to be some consequences that we’re not aware of,” he said. “I think we need to be going with our eyes wide open. I can understand wanting a supply of eggs and potentially the poultry itself. I will admit to everyone this is not something that I really want. I don’t know that I want chickens behind my house.”
He said he had heard from people who live next to a home with chickens that noise and odor can be a problem. Attracting predators such as coyotes is also a concern, he added.
Council member David Allbritton said that was his first reaction as well, but the county’s ordinance, which was adopted about 10 years ago, covered most of his concerns.
In researching the topic he also learned about some of the other benefits besides fresh eggs, such as pest control.
“It’s got a lot of pros to it, so I kind of changed my thinking on it,” he said.
Council members learned some other benefits May 6 when residents had a chance to speak about urban hens.
“Buying local and raising your own food is a movement that is growing every day, and chickens are the mascots,” said Phillip O’Neal, who added that about 25 to 30 residents are organizing to support the effort.
O’Neal said there was also plenty of misinformation about backyard chickens.
He said they are quieter and generate much less waste than dogs, and if there is an odor, then it probably means someone is taking care of them improperly.
He added that they can attract predators like coyotes, but not any more than outdoor cats.
Handling hens
After asking staff how other Pinellas jurisdictions handle the hens, Police Chief Dan Slaughter found that only nine don’t allow them, and most of those are smaller beach communities.
The larger governments — Pinellas County, St. Petersburg, Largo, Pinellas Park, Dunedin, Seminole, Tarpon Springs, Gulfport, Kenneth City, and Belleair — have ordinances in place.
None of them allow roosters, but the rest of the regulations vary, City Attorney Pam Akin said.
“There’s a tremendous variety,” she said. “The county allows four. Some places allow 10. I believe one city allows 12 chickens.”
Slaughter said he spoke to other local police chiefs, who told him the number of calls they receive about the chickens is low.
However, Akin added that code enforcement typically handles the cases in most cities and if Clearwater wanted an ordinance, it would likely follow suit.
Akin said the city’s ordinance would likely mirror the county’s regulations, which only allows four hens in single-family residences, requires that they be kept for personal use only, and has extensive rules on the coops.
Gina Clayton, the city’s director of Planning and Development, said enforcement could present a challenge.
“I think it’s great to have people be able to produce eggs and all,” she said. “What I’m concerned about is noise and smell. Those are difficult things for us to enforce.”
She agreed with council member Kathleen Beckman, though, who said it probably wouldn’t be much different from the noise or odors produced by neighborhood dogs or cats.
“So, we’ll just be adding more to our plate, no pun intended, by doing this,” Hibbard said.
Akin said her staff would work on the ordinance and would likely present it to the council next month.