CLEARWATER — With a packed auditorium of Pinellas County high schoolers, the sixth annual “Rising Above” Youth Explosion concluded its three-day event on July 21 with a focus on teens and mental health.
Highlights included a pantomime skit that depicted how mental illness affect youth and families, performed by students from Clearwater’s North Greenwood Recreation Center, Arts Conservatory for Teens, and Gibbs High School. The performance was followed by a panel of youth with lived mental health experiences who courageously shared their journeys and fielded questions from their peers.
The event was hosted by the Clearwater Neighborhood Family Center, Juvenile Welfare Board, NAMI Pinellas, and St. Petersburg College Clearwater Campus.