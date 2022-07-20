Caleb Huynh, a 14-year-old from the Atlanta area, has cerebral palsy and always wanted to go to the beach and touch the water.
Enter the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which set his family up at a house in Palm Harbor so they could be closer to the water. And when Palm Harbor Fire Rescue heard that Caleb was in town, they paid him a visit July 14, bringing fire trucks to the house, spraying water explaining the apparatus and gear.
Next was the beach — and a little help from Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department. Palm Harbor fire crews escorted Caleb and his family to Station 45, where they received a tour and afterwards an escort to Clearwater Beach. There, Station 46 & CFR lifeguards helped arrange a beach wheelchair for him to make it across the sand and into the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
It was quite the memorable day for Caleb and his family.
Diamond to address Democratic Women
CLEARWATER — The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will meet virtually on Zoom on Monday, July 25, noon to 1:30 p.m.
The speaker will be Ben Diamond, an attorney and state representative. He suspended his campaign for Congress after the lines of his district were redrawn by the Legislature.
Those who wish to participate, must register in advance by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsdeuhpjosGdz18vDpj8WqNcjZk4KDyxVn.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact Karen Mullins at 727-222-0417.
Police K9s training
CLEARWATER — Police and emergency medical services professionals got specialized training on how to care for four-legged law enforcement officers in a two-day seminar July 13 and 14.
The private training sessions, provided by K9s United and Triad Medical Training, were focused on helping K9 handlers and EMS professionals better support their canine partners when they are hurt or wounded while on duty.
Topics covered included: combat injuries, treatment protocols, hemorrhage control, airway management, prevention and treatment of shock, wound management, movement techniques, hypo/hyperthermia, burns, poisoning, snake bites and bloat, among other life-saving techniques the working dogs may require in a moment’s notice.
Training included real-world scenarios featuring Diesel, a sophisticated simulated police K9 who looks and sounds like a real working dog. EMS professionals learned how to best treat and transport an injured canine in distress.
The training was prompted by passage of a bill last year by the Florida Legislature that allows a paramedic or an emergency medical technician to provide emergency medical care to injured police K-9s.
Corti new director at LIV-UP
CLEARWATER — Anne Corti was named the director of Lutheran International Village of Upper Pinellas, effective June 1.
Corti is a graduate of Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in children and family services and an emphasis in Policy and Advocacy. She has worked in social services and youth ministry in Iowa, Washington, D.C., and Florida. She lives with her husband and young son in Oldsmar.
LIV-UP is a community of volunteers helping older adults stay engaged in their community and remain in their own homes as long as safely possible.