Green Guardians kids program
CLEARWATER – The city of Clearwater has created an interactive, eight-week program called Green Guardians that aims to give kids green “superpowers” and teach them how to protect the planet and be good environmental stewards.
The program will take place every Tuesday in June and July from 2 to 3 p.m. at one of the five Clearwater public library locations. Each week, participants will learn all about a specific environmental topic, hear from special guests and create a project. Parents are welcome to attend with their children.
Last year, the city of Clearwater published a sustainability plan titled Greenprint 2.0, which offers a vision of a vibrant, healthy and environmentally conscious city for generations to come. In most places, sustainability is not taught in the classroom. Through creative programing at various libraries, the city is able to reach youth on related topics throughout the neighborhoods.
To learn more about Green Guardians, visit MyClearwater.com/GreenGuardians. To learn more about Greenprint 2.0, visit MyClearwater.com/Sustainability.
Library summer reading
CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Public Library System’s summer reading challenge is underway, with this year’s them “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The summer program is designed to challenge students to track their reading and earn prizes in the process. These challenges can be accessed through Beanstack, a free, online service that connects children, teens, and adults with books and educational reading activities.
Children ages 12 and younger can earn prizes from Clearwater Library's prize machine. For every five days of reading, they can earn an incentive which will include a special ocean-themed 3D print and a pop bracelet at certain levels. Teens can earn a personalized swag bag with a customized 3D print and other goodies.
Adults can also participate in summer reading. They will receive a registration gift, earn online badges and can become eligible for an end-of-summer prize raffle.
Participants can sign up for a Summer Reading Challenge at myclearwaterlibrary.beanstack.com/reader365.
Learn more about the summer reading program at https://www.myclearwaterlibrary.com/kids-teens/summer-reading.
City seeks advisory volunteers
CLEARWATER – The city of Clearwater is seeking volunteers to serve on three Clearwater advisory boards:
• Building/Flood Board of Adjustments and Appeals
This board grants variances from provisions of technical codes and from provisions of the City’s flood protection and hears appeals of decisions made by building officials. It meets as called on the first Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. Members hold four-year terms, must be a registered voter, and file a Statement of Financial Interest form.
• Clearwater Housing Authority
This board meets on the last Friday of each month at 8:30 a.m. It provides housing and rent subsidies for low to moderate income families. Members, who hold four-year terms, must be a program recipient and file a Statement of Financial Interest form.
• Municipal Code Enforcement Board
This board conducts hearings regarding enforcement of fire, business tax receipts, building, zoning, sign, and related city codes. Members must be qualified and experienced in the fields of architecture, business, engineering, construction, or real estate (when possible). It meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1:30 pm. Members hold three-year terms and must be a registered voter, a Clearwater city resident, and file a Statement of Financial Interest form.
Apply for any of these positions online at MyClearwater.com/AdvisoryBoard or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 727-562-4090 with questions.
Big Clean-up art
CLEARWATER – A special docent-led public art walk on Saturday, June 11, will feature art created from trash collected from last fall’s Big Clean-up.
The walk, conducted by the Clearwater Arts Alliance, will begin at 10 a.m. at 112 S. Osceola Ave. Guides will be at the Ring Canopy Sculpture in front of the Old City Hall. Parking is available for free at that location.
The walk will end with a reception and light refreshments at ClearSky.
Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 the day of the tour.
Register at www.eventbrite.com.
Piano group meets monthly
CLEARWATER — The Piano Interest Group of Clearwater meets monthly at The Music Gallery, 5990 Ulmerton Road. The group is open to adults who enjoy playing piano. All skill levels and genres of music are represented. Players seeking to gain confidence performing before others are welcome to attend. Meetings are usually held at noon on the second Saturday of the month, year-round.
For more information, email Sarah Forrester at mysonata0817@yahoo.com.
