CLEARWATER — Starting Sept. 6, portions of pedestrian walkways along Clearwater Beach and Beach Walk that surround a new hotel under construction at 400 Coronado Drive will be unavailable.
In addition, Fifth Street will close to vehicular traffic.
For safety purposes, pedestrian areas will be pushed away from the construction zone to maintain a pedestrian walkway of 10 feet through Jan. 31, 2023. People will still be able to access Clearwater Beach via Fifth Street between south Gulfview Boulevard and Coronado Drive. Along Coronado Drive just south of Fifth Street, pedestrians will be detoured to the east side of the roadway.
Anyone with questions should call the city of Clearwater's Traffic Engineering Division at 727-562-4750.