Nelson named to Flagship board
CLEARWATER — James Nelson, president, chief operating officer, and chief credit officer at Flagship Bank, has been appointed to the bank’s board of directors. He replaces Robert McGivney, who will continue as a director for Flagship Bank and West Florida Bank Corp.
McGivney and Paul Wikle, as West Florida Bank Corp., purchased Flagship Community Bank in 2019 and began operating it as Flagship Bank. McGivney and Wikle, along with Nelson, have grown the bank from two branch offices, in Clearwater and Oldsmar, to six branch locations, including in St. Petersburg, Largo, West Pasco, and Tarpon Springs. They also have overseen the growth of bank assets from $129.4 million to $588.2 million.
Faulkner earns Dean’s List
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Sarai Faulkner of Clearwater has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Austin Peay State University.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
USCG Auxiliary joins anti-drunk boating push
CLEARWATER — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will support area law enforcement agencies during Operation Dry Water, an effort targeting impaired boating scheduled to begin in July.
Clearwater Coast Guard Auxiliary members will be at Seminole Boat Ramp on July 1 starting at 8 a.m. to provide free, non-punitive vessel safety checks and distribute safe boating information.
Auxiliary members, who are trained boating safety instructors, will provide boaters educational materials, answer questions, and promote responsible boating practices. They will emphasize the importance of staying sober while operating any watercraft and highlight the legal con-sequences of boating under the influence.
In addition, the Auxiliary will conduct vessel safety checks to ensure that boaters have the necessary safety equipment on board.
Operation Dry Water will also see increased enforcement efforts from law enforcement agencies, including heightened patrols and sobriety checkpoints.
Advocate joins Hope Village
CLEARWATER — John Long, a long-time advocate for abuse survivors, has joined Hope Villages of America as the vice president of the Abuse Services Division.
His hiring “marks a significant milestone in the fight against abuse as Long brings with him more than two decades of experience in the social services industry, specializing in empowering survivors of domestic abuse,” Hope Villages said in a press release.
Prior to joining Hope Villages of America, Long worked as the executive director at the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking. In his new role, Long will be responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of programs supporting survivors.
"We are thrilled to have John join our team. His expertise and passion for helping those impacted by abuse will be an immense asset to everyone in the community we serve," said Hope Villages of America interim CEO Melinda Perry. "We know John, along with the dedicated team at Hope Villages of America, will endeavor to provide unwavering support, invaluable education, and vital resources to those needing it most.
Applications open for Citizens Academy
CLEARWATER — Applications are now being accepted for the 21st annual Citizens Academy, Clearwater 101, a 10-week program providing citizens with a hands-on learning experience about the people, equipment and infrastructure it takes to run Pinellas County’s second-largest city.
The program begins with orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6-8:30 p.m. The sessions that follow will also be on Tuesday evenings from 6-8:30 p.m., through graduation in November.
Citizens Academy is an interactive experience for Clearwater residents interested in making a greater impact in their community and being better engaged with their local government. Presentations and tours are led by elected officials, department directors and city staff who share information about the city’s operations and key issues facing Clearwater today. Participants must attend at least eight of the 10 sessions to graduate at a City Council meeting in November.
Applications can be completed online at myclearwater.com/citizensacademy.
Applications must be received no later than July 24.