CLEARWATER — Clearwater Marine Aquarium will host the SunSips by the Bay Summer BBQ 21+ event Friday, July 14, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Guests can enjoy a barbecue buffet, view marine life, and listen to entertainment. The event will be held in the ballroom, with panoramic views of Clearwater Bay. The five-piece full band, Chello Holliday, will perform.
A highlight of the evening will be access to underwater views of the Aquarium's rescued dolphins, sea turtles, stingrays, and other resident animals.
Guests will have the opportunity to explore a number of marine life habitats, which will be viewable during evening hours until 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $55 for members and $65 for non-members, which includes private dining with catered buffet included from 6-8 p.m. and one alcoholic/nonalcoholic drink ticket. Cash bars will be available throughout the Aquarium. Members will also receive early admission at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at cmaquarium.org/sunsipsbbq.