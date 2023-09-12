CLEARWATER — The Main Library on Osceola Avenue will be closed for about a month, after a sprinkler system leak on the afternoon of Sept. 6 caused water to flow from the third floor to the first, according to spokesperson Joelle Castelli.
The sprinkler system leaked for about 30 minutes, and books on the library’s third floor had been damaged, but Castelli didn’t have any immediate details on the extent of the flooding.
City Council's budget meeting, scheduled to be held in its library quarters that day, was canceled. The meeting agenda called for the first of two votes the council must hold to approve the $724 million proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in October.
Castelli said the budget meeting will be rescheduled for Sept. 21.