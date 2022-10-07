City of Dunedin officials discovered a cybersecurity incident impacting its network environment on Oct. 4. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing. The city said it will provide additional updates as appropriate.
A city statement reads:
The City Water and Wastewater Treatment facilities are secure and operational. City phones are working, utility payments can be made securely through our third-party system, Paymentus, and updates will be available via the City website at www.dunedingov.com and City of Dunedin social media platforms.
Currently the following are not accessible: City email, online payments for permits, inspection scheduling, Parks & Recreation programs and marina fees. Find out how you can access these services on the City website.
The City of Dunedin remains fully committed to the protection of employee and citizen information, systems security, and data privacy. The City is also committed to the continuity of governance and City services to residents and businesses.
Our comprehensive assessment is ongoing and may span several weeks. Rest assured that we are committed to sharing more information as soon as it becomes available.
Nothing is more important to us now than allowing our systems to operate seamlessly again, and please be assured that we are sparing no effort to continue to allow us to provide the highest service to the Dunedin community. The City of Dunedin remains fully committed to the protection of citizen and employee information, systems security, and data privacy.
Questions you may have:
Has my bank account information been compromised by the incident?
If you are paying utility bills online, the good news is we use a third-party payment platform, Paymentus. NONE of the residents’ information captured through Paymentus is stored on the impacted network.
Has my personal data been stolen or compromised?
At this time the incident is under a comprehensive investigation by cybersecurity professionals and the authorities. The City of Dunedin does NOT maintain sensitive data for residents of Dunedin. We use a third-party payment platform for utility billing, Paymentus. Data submitted through Payments is NOT captured or stored on our city network. Therefore, residents' personal financial information has NOT been impacted.