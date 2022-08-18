Epic Wings opens in Clearwater
CLEARWATER —Epic Wings has opened a site in the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater.
The official grand opening will be Saturday, Aug. 20, 1-6 p.m.
The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips and their Epic Fries.
The latest addition to the California-based restaurant chain is open for dine-in, to-go, and delivery, Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m.
Franchise owner T.J. Leaf grew up in San Diego near an Epic Wings. Before getting the franchise, Leaf played basketball for the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Keene Road project delayed
CLEARWATER — Keene Road will be closed for about six weeks from Sunset Point Road to Drew Street in Clearwater while CSX replaces a railroad crossing.
The project will get underway Sept. 9 at 6 a.m., Pinellas County officials said in a press release. The project is expected to conclude by early October. It was originally scheduled to start in late August.
Through traffic will be detoured along Sunset Point Road, Hercules Avenue, and Drew Street. Local traffic will have access up to the project zone.
Drivers are asked to follow signage and use extra caution.
Caring for Children
100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County present Suncoast Voices for Children with a donation of $12,000 on July 8.
The mission of Suncoast Voices for Children is to provide for the unmet physical, psychological, educational and social needs of abused, abandoned and neglected children in Pinellas and Pasco counties.
Suncoast Voices for Children will also receive a $5,000 matching grant from the Richard M. Schulze Foundation.
Farnham, Landry graduate Tufts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Darien Farnham and Steven Landry, both of Clearwater Beach, graduated May 22 from Tufts University.
Farnham graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics.
Landry graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology.
Local cadets honored
CLEARWATER — Three cadets of the U.S. Air Force’s volunteer auxiliary from north Pinellas County were honored Aug. 11 for achievements in their training and development.
Cadets Vanessa Velez of Tarpon Springs, Hunter V. Hewitt of Tarpon Springs and Matthew Spence Jr. of Clearwater, were presented the Civil Air Patrol’s Gen. Billy Mitchell Award by Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard.
The presentation, at the CAP Clearwater Composite Squadron’s station at Clearwater Air Park, was accompanied by a promotion for the three cadets to the grade of cadet second lieutenant.
CAP is the uniformed civilian volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, and has a military-based, aviation-oriented cadet program for youths 12-18.
The Mitchell Award marks the completion of the CAP cadet program’s first two phases, tallying eight achievements.
Drayton sets Junior Olympics records
GREENSBORO, N.C. —Bryan Drayton, 8, of Clearwater broke a national track and field record at the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games here July 27-Aug. 7.
Drayton broke the 8 and under Boys Turbo Javelin record with a distance of 98 feet, 4 inches. The previous record was 89 feet, 6 inches.
The AAU Junior Olympic Games is the largest multi-sport event for youth in the United States. This year’s event featured 12 different sports competitions. AAU’s marquee track and field event were the biggest sport at the Games, boasting approximately 14,000 participants.
