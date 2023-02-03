Clearwater to host the 2023 Sustainability Conference
CLEARWATER — In partnership with the Clearwater Neighborhoods Coalition and the Suncoast Sierra Club, the city of Clearwater will host its third sustainability conference, which will take place in-person from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd. in Clearwater.
This year’s conference will focus on solar, electric vehicles and energy-smart ideas for home or business. The series will feature advice from local industry experts to help residents learn ways to live more sustainably. Sessions include:
• Pocketbook Perks: Moneysaving Tips for Energy Improvements
• Power Plays: Practical, Affordable Ideas for Saving Money and Energy in Your Home
• Let the Sunshine In: Is Solar Energy Right for Your Home or Business?
• Shifting Gears: What You Need To Know Before Getting an Electric-Powered Vehicle, along with an electric vehicle display
The event is free, and anyone can attend. Registration is not required. Learn more at MyClearwater.com/BBN.
Local teen a Young Hero
CLEARWATER — Laura Kopec, age 16, of Clearwater, has been named an honoree of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes.
The Barron Prize celebrates 25 inspiring young leaders — 15 top winners and 10 honorees — who have made a significant positive impact on people, their communities, and the environment.
Kopec co-founded Feeding the Fosters to provide healthy, homemade dinners for foster families. Since 2019, her nonprofit has prepared nearly 40,000 individual meals with the help of more than 2,500 volunteers. FTF has raised over $300,000 through grants, donations, and fundraisers, allowing the group to purchase commercial refrigeration equipment and use a commercial kitchen, where volunteers gather to cook.
Tires Plus opens new location
CLEARWATER — Bridgestone Retail Operations has opened the doors of its newest Tires Plus tire and automotive service center in Clearwater at 2838 Gulf to Bay Blvd.
A grand opening event included remarks from company leaders, an official ribbon cutting and the announcement of a donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Suncoast-Wood Valley.
For store hours and more information, visit www.tiresplus.com
Tree assessment program paused
CLEARWATER — The city’s tree assessment and inventory program has been put on hold for review after residents saw trees in their neighborhoods tagged for removal.
In a statement, Clearwater officials said that while the program is being reviewed, trees will not be removed unless they pose an imminent threat to the community.
The trees were evaluated in 2021 and 2022 by an outside company, and some of them were tagged after they were deemed to be dying, severely declining, hazardous or harboring a communicable disease.
In a press release, program officials said all trees that have been evaluated will have a blue tag. The presence of a tag does not mean it will be removed. If residents see a blue tag on a tree, they can visit the city website at MyClearwater.com/Trees and look up the findings on the tree inventory.
The city is evaluating and removing trees in the city right-of-way only, not on private property.
Residents can share their thoughts with the council by email or by speaking at the “Citizens to be Heard” portion of the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 2, in the council chambers at the Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave.
Volunteers sought for tournaments
NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic, Feb. 10-12
Volunteers will receive free admission to the event after they have completed their volunteer shift and snacks.
Multiple shifts and duties are available including:
• Greeters
• Outfield ushers
• Ticket scanners and wristbanders
• Volunteer tent support
• General event support
To register to volunteer and get information about shifts, visit myclearwater.givepulse.com.
TaxAct Clearwater Invitational, February 16-19
Volunteers will receive free admission to the event after they have completed their volunteer shift, snacks and a volunteer t-shirt.
Multiple shifts and duties are available including:
• General event support
• Greeter
• Outfield usher
• Volunteer tent support
View shifts and register
To register to volunteer and get information about shifts, visit myclearwater.givepulse.com.
County buys 92 housing units
CLEARWATER — The Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas County has closing on financing that will fund the acquisition and rehabilitation of Creekside Manor, which is composed of 92 existing senior multifamily units located at 1318 Franklin St. and 1335 Pierce St. in Clearwater.
Some 19 units are set aside for households at or below 50% average monthly income, according to a Jan. 24 press release. Another 72 units will be set aside for households at or below 60% AMI. One unit will be set aside for an on-site manager.
Financing was a public-private partnership between the HFA, Boston Capital, Florida Housing Finance Corporation, NHT Equity, LLC, Volunteers of America, and HUD, said Kathryn Driver, HFAPC executive director.