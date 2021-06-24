CLEARWATER — It wasn’t immediately clear that her artwork would gain renown, but her love for the canvas and brush was apparent from the start.
“Kids today might dream of going to Mars,” said June Harben, a hale 92 years old. “For me, painting was just something I knew I wanted to do. It started out as a hobby and then became a passion.”
A nearly half-century retrospective of Harben’s oil and pastel depictions of Florida landscapes and tropical flora opens Saturday, June 26, at Gallery 1356, 1356 S. Fort Harrison Ave. in Clearwater.
Harben, who co-founded and operated the H’Art Gallery in Dunedin for 18 years until 2005, last exhibited at the Clearwater gallery in 2018. Her many awards and accolades through the years include a competition leading to her inclusion in the Bryant Allen collection in New Orleans, and in another coup, having works selected for display both at Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
Harben’s artwork is marked by a translucent, seemingly velveteen sheen and boasts an imaginative use of light, which combined with varied color intensities lends three-dimensional depth and a near-tangible visual texture.
The more than 100 pieces of art on display in the retrospective are generally titled by their natural subjects and locations, such as her engaging oil paintings “River Road,” “Palms in Row” and “Boats in Storage,” or dreamy pastels like “Cannas” and “Twin Palms.” But her treatment of the subjects transcends the commonplace.
“Artists show you things that you might have missed otherwise,” Harben said.
“Her artwork is a combination of the real and her perception of that reality,” said daughter Jayme O’Daniel of Clearwater, who proposed the retrospective to celebrate her aptly named mother’s June birthday and wedding anniversary. “Color and her are really good friends — she really knows how to use it.”
Harben lives in Clearwater with her husband of 70 years, retired career Air Force veteran Frank Harben. His itinerant military career gave his wife the opportunity to take art classes at universities and elsewhere in a host of cities.
Another daughter, Jo Harben, lives in Gainesville; a son, Jay, passed away in 2003. There are two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
June Harben said she first started painting seriously in her 30s, with public recognition coming gradually over the many years.
“You hear a lot of talk about ‘emerging artists,’ but I think all artists are emerging artists,” she mused. “There’s one thing that an artist wants — to improve and perfect their art — yet we never quite get there.”
Harben switched from pastels to oils several years ago, in part because of the toxicity of the pastel medium — especially when using the coarse paper and dense chalk that Harben favored.
Gallery 1356 is owned and operated by J. Harrison Smith, a sculptor whose work is also on display there. Plans are underway to add a working foundry on the premises.
At Harben’s last show at the gallery, “she sold more paintings than any one-woman show we ever put on,” Smith said.
Harben is a longtime participant in the local arts scene. For many years, she has joined in weekly sketch sessions at the Dr. William E. Hale Activity Center in Dunedin, and she still paints two or three times a week.
She also remains active in Unity Church of Clearwater, where for years she has designed Sunday podium bouquets. Her love of plants and flowers is also apparent in her extensive home landscaping.
Harben was born in Clewiston, a small town on the south bank of Lake Okeechobee in Hendry County, whose rustic charms spawned a love of “old Florida” apparent in many of her paintings.
But forget any images of horse and buggies — Harben loves her 2004 BMW Z4 convertible and jests of drag-racing her young neighbor in his muscle car someday.
Meantime, run, don’t walk to the Harben retrospective at 1356 Gallery, as the show is being staged for an indefinite limited run into the summer. An opening reception on June 26 is set for 6 to 9 p.m.