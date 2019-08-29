CLEARWATER — After a Clearwater Airpark employee walked away with 16 guns, including AR-15, M14 and M16 military-style assault weapons from a burglarized hangar in September 2018, alarm bells went off in city government.
After reviewing security video images and interviewing airpark employees, Clearwater Police detectives arrested David King Jr., son of David King Sr., the man in charge of the airpark’s operations. King Jr. eventually pleaded guilty to the crime and a subsequent Pinellas County armed robbery and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.
“The person of interest in the video footage was easily determined by the airpark staff,” Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter told the Beacon. “From there, the case began to unravel.”
Months after the burglary, security consultants with Kimley-Horn Associates Inc. of Tampa visited the site to evaluate the airpark’s security for the Florida Department of Transportation, which oversees general aviation airports.
Consultants find security weaknesses
According to the Tampa company’s February 2019 report, security experts visually inspected the airpark’s security features, especially perimeter fencing, airpark access points and gates, security cameras and closed-circuit television, lighting and signage.
Airpark employees rated the vulnerability of the airpark as a 2, based on a scale where 1 is a low threat and 10 is a high threat. However, “Staff expressed concern about gaps in the CCTV coverage and the quality of the images provided,” the security report concluded. “There is no full-time monitoring of CCTV cameras to prevent piggybacking and the only security staff is on site only during overnight hours.” Piggybacking refers to more than one vehicle entering through automatic gates.
Ed Chesney, the city’s Marine and Aviation director, oversees the city’s two marinas and several boat ramp facilities. He also directs a group of pilots and local residents that make up the city’s Airpark Advisory Board. It is his job as the city’s representative to find the money to update security equipment at the airpark. He said he is eager to fix any security gaps.
Takes time to fund
However, Chesney must rely on a sometime-slow funding process that includes the City Council and the FDOT when seeking grant money to install security improvements.
According to an email from Chesney to another city official, “funding has already been secured” for a new guard shack and “that is a project moving forward now.”
He also told the advisory board that the new guard shack, which would be purchased as a unit and dropped into position, would be manned by security guards who can check the identification of anyone entering the field. The shack might also have security TV monitors so guards can manage all the access points and watch for suspicious behavior from one location. Security guards also would continue to do rounds. Better cameras and other fixes will take time.
“The $75,000 for gate security has been approved, and the FDOT grant accepted by council,” Chesney said. A contract is in place and the shack “should be installed as soon as we can schedule it. The airpark master plan update has several other security elements that will be phased in over the next couple of years.”
Mike MacDonald, Chesney’s deputy, echoed that statement.
“Security is one of those things that we’re continuously looking at and trying to update,” MacDonald told advisory board members Aug. 7. “A couple of years down the road, we’re looking to upgrade the security camera system that we have and are looking at the fencing that we have and upgrading that.”
Though his officers do not have a direct role in the daily security of the airpark, Clearwater Chief Slaughter said officers conduct regular checks of the property and have regular contact with security staff on site.
“The Clearwater Airpark has security personnel that are in direct radio contact with the police department,” Slaughter said. “And the security staff converses with my radio dispatcher several times when they are on duty.”
Hangar rules may need tightening
With the theft of the guns came the realization that hangar leases in their present form may not clearly prohibit the repairing of guns inside hangars and other hobbies or activity that may be inappropriate.
“After a hanger burglary last fall, we had concerns of other, non-aircraft activities that could be in violation of the individual hangar leases,” Chesney told the Beacon.
Paul Gagliano, whose guns were stolen from Hangar H-2, told the Beacon he repairs guns as a collector. Gagliano said he first ran his idea of repairing guns in his hangar past the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the Clearwater Police Department, checked federal laws, “and there was no restriction of any kind,” he said. Nor did police cite him for possessing the guns on airpark property.
Ironically, he said it was the airpark’s security that led him to set up a gun repair station inside Hangar H-2.
“I’m a 50-year resident of Pinellas County and I’ve never had a gun stolen before,” Gagliano told the Beacon. “I thought having guns in a locked metal building behind 24-hour security TV, a locked gate system, and night security guards was a safer place to store guns than my own home.”
Gagliano was evicted from the hangar after the theft of the guns.
According to David King Sr., the fixed-base operator for Clearwater Airpark who is providing input into new hangar leases, the airpark should require tenants to own or lease an aircraft and limit hangar activity to aircraft-related maintenance and repairs.
“The current hangar lease does not specifically state that no guns may be stored in the hangars,” King Sr. told the Beacon. “However, after 9/11 and with our current security concerns, common sense dictates that an airpark is no place for the storage or sale of guns. Of course, this in no way is intended to infringe upon anyone’s Second Amendment rights.”
Inspecting the hangars
At Chesney’s request, the Clearwater Fire Department and the Planning and Development Department inspected the interior of the hangars at Clearwater Airpark. Each of the airpark’s half-dozen, 20,000-square-foot hangars are separated into smaller units, a fire official told the Beacon. Hangar C-5 indicates unit 5 inside Hangar C, for instance.
Clearwater Fire Inspector Howard Rein, who oversaw the May fire code inspections at the airpark, told the Beacon that he found common minor violations, such as overuse of extension cords and unlighted emergency exit signs.
Inspectors also came across ladders — not stairways built to code — leading up to secondary construction such as storage or sleeping lofts. Some of the lofts may have been built as long as 20 years ago, the fire inspector said. A handful of hangar tenants had built interior offices, complete with doors that did not meet fire code. Properly coded doors are designed to slow the spread of fire.
“If a fire happens inside the office inside the hangar, you have an airplane right there that’s filled with fuel,” Rein said. “That’s not safe.”
He also found fire extinguishers that had outlived their recharge date; barbecue grills improperly stored inside the hangars, and gas cans not stored in safety cabinets designed for flammable material. Inspectors also found jugs of chemicals for cleaning engine parts that hadn’t been properly stored.
“If you have a 2-gallon gas can, any type of chemicals, it must be locked up in a flammable-safety cabinet,” Rein said.
Problems getting fixed
City fire inspectors usually inspect hangar exteriors, Rein told the Beacon.
“The last inspection was January 2018,” he said. “When it comes to the hangars, normally we inspect common areas, circle the outside of the hangars, check the extinguishers, things like that.”
Hangar tenants have fixed most of the issues, Rein said.
“To be honest, we came back recently to inspect and it’s looking pretty good,” he said. “They should have everything squared away in the next 30 days.”
In addition to fire code violations, the do-it-yourself office and loft construction in the hangar units drew code notices from city building inspectors, Chesney said.
“For example, we had to issue a stop-work order to one hangar tenant for installing a shower and building a loft area without a permit,” he said. “The hangar tenants with unpermitted improvements are working towards bringing their hangars into compliance.”
Chesney told the Aug. 7 Airpark Advisory Board meeting that inspectors had found hangars containing johnboats, classic cars, motorcycles, jet skis, and lawnmowers. Tenants had installed sinks, which did not have the proper sanitary backup, and other amenities without permits.
Chesney told the advisory board members that he wants their help writing new hangar lease rules and suggested they refer to leases at St. Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport for reference.
The airpark also hopes to offer pilots and aircraft owners yearly hangar leases rather than the month-to-month agreements it offers now.
“The current hangar lease language is over 20 years old and in need of an update,” Chesney said.
The new hangar lease rules will take some months, Chesney said. Once they are written and reviewed by City Manager Bill Horne and Clearwater City Attorney Pam Akin, it will be up to the City Council to approve them.