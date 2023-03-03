Art installed at Crest Lake Park
CLEARWATER — Clearwater residents and visitors can now enjoy five new art pieces along the trail of Crest Lake Park, created by Live Steel Studio artist Don Gialanella with assistance by Aleisha Prather.
The sculptures represent different species that can be seen in the area such as an insect, an amphibian, a fish, a waterbird and an arachnid.
"Art in public spaces plays a vital role in enhancing the aesthetic value of our city and creates a sense of pride in our community," said Mayor Frank Hibbard. "The new sculptures at Crest Lake Park are a testament to our commitment to making art accessible to everyone."
The sculptures are made using laser-cut stainless-steel shapes that intersect each other at perpendicular angles and connect like a puzzle.
"This unique construction will appeal to children and adults alike. Children may see them as giant toy puzzles, while adults will marvel at the architectural intricate designs," said artist Don Gialanella. "The animal sculptures will make walking the loop an experience by offering an exciting new work of art at various points in the journey."
For more information on the artist, visit DonSculpture.com.
Hoffman hosts Poetry Out Loud
CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall recently hosted its inaugural Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation competition for high school students.
Hoffman student Jeffery Walker won first place in the competition and will advance to the state-level finals on Saturday, March 11, at the University of South Florida. Through the donation made by Tom Free, all four finalists received a reward check for their outstanding work.
"It is an honor to be participating in this special program, bringing a new artistic experience to our students and shining the spotlight on the theatrics of poetry,” said Sharon Reid-Kane, Hoffman vice president and chief education and community engagement officer.
Other finalists include Kaitlyn Moss, second place; Elizabeth Gonzalez, third place; and Olivia Whittington, fourth place. All participants were judged on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding and overall performance.
Circus Festival set for March 12
CLEARWATER — Ever want to try all those amazing tricks you see at Cirque du Soleil?
A Circus Festival is set for Sunday, March 12. 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., open to kids from 8 years old and up, as well as adults. The event is being hosted by Dance & Circus Arts of Tampa Bay, located at 1490 N. Belcher Rd, Suite H.
Workshops to be offered include Aerial Silks, Cyr Wheel, Aerial Cube, Aerial Hammock/Sling, Aerial Dance Trapeze, Hand-balancing & Acro-partnering, Juggling with Noah, Acro Dance Lifts, Tumbling and Stilt-walking.
Professional coaches will lead the workshops. Registration is open until March 10 at www.DanceAndCircusArts.com.
HEP sets fashion Show
CLEARWATER — Homeless Empowerment Program's 8th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, March 12 from 2-5 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd, 1111 McMullen Booth Road.
The event — aimed at supporting HEP’s social-services programs — will feature a pop-up thrift boutique, light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, raffle prizes and a stylish runway show “featuring affordable items from the HEP Thrift Store.”
Tickets are on sale now for $60 per person or $450 per table.
Event sponsorship packages, which include a variety of advertising opportunities and event tickets, are also available.
Contact HEP Marketing Specialist Madeline Stone at MadelineS@HEPempowers.org or 727.442.9041, ext. 105, to purchase tickets or sponsorships.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.