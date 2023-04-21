Aungst takes oath
The city of Clearwater's new mayor, Brian J. Aungst Sr., was officially sworn into office April 11 by Pinellas County Judge Joshua Riba. He replaces Frank Hibbard as mayor and will serve until the next mayoral election
City celebrates Earth Month
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater is celebrating Earth Month by hosting several environmental and sustainability activities.
The city invites you to take part in the following events:
• April 17-22: Earth Day Take & Make Kit (paper roll tube time capsule), Clearwater Main Library
• April 17-22, all day: Earth Day Take & Make Kit (seed germination in a jar), Countryside Library
• April 20, 2-3 p.m.: Paint-Poured Planters, Countryside Library
• April 21, 4-7 p.m.: Earth Day Cleanup, Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival at Clearwater Beach
• April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Earth Day Celebration, Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane
• April 22, 9-11 a.m.: Lake Belleview Neighborhood Cleanup, Belmont Park, 1535 S. MLK Jr. Ave.
• April 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Shred-A-Thon & Medicine Take-Back, Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. Hwy 19 N.
• April 24, 4-5 p.m.: STEAM Junior Series to Celebrate Earth Day
• April 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Giveaway, Public Works Complex, 1650 N. Arcturas Ave.
View all events at MyClearwater.com/EarthMonth.