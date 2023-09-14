Dolan makes Dean’s List at SNHU
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Brandon Dolan of Clearwater has been named to the Dean’s List for the summer term at Southern New Hampshire University.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term.
Walters joins marching band
TROY, Ala. — Kealey Walters of Clearwater became a member of the prestigious “Sound of the South” Marching Band at Troy University during the fall 2023 semester.
The “Sound of the South” is a precision collegiate ensemble with a national reputation for its quality musicianship and its exciting arrangements and innovative field productions. The "Sound of the South" is the largest student organization on campus with more than 300 members.
Dog park to host ‘Wag Into Fall’
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater welcomes the public and their furry friends to come to the dog park in Crest Lake Park for a fun, earth-friendly event on Friday, Sept. 22, 8:30-11 a.m., to encourage awareness to reduce pet waste stormwater pollution.
Meet city staff and learn ways to reduce stormwater pollution, while grabbing some free swag for your fur family, such as children’s activity books, upcycled dog toys, water dishes and eco-poop bags.
The Humane Society of Pinellas will also be there to share information on their nonprofit and adoption opportunities.