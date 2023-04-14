Hyatt Regency honors its women
CLEARWATER BEACH — Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa recognized its leadership team in honor of National Women’s History Month.
During a March 30 luncheon, the resort’s women leaders were honored. They included Mary Reischmann, director of sales and marketing; Brittany Doyle, regional marketing manager; Kristin Competelli, director of outlets; Jessica Moore, executive housekeeper; Chloe Huffman, assistant director of finance; Simi Look, assistant director of human resources; and Victoria Santizo, front office manager.
“Our entire guest experience is managed at a high level by women leaders, from managers who ensure our restaurants are providing world-class dining experiences to directors who oversee meetings and events at the resort,” said Jeff Thompson, the resort’s general manager. “These incredible women are driving the success of our hotel, which has resulted in some of the highest customer service scores our property has seen.”
Women’s Club raises scholarship funds
CLEARWATER — The Island Estates Women’s Club had a “very successful” fundraiser in March, raising more than $13,000 from local businesses and individuals, officials said.
The funds will benefit the club’s scholarship program. Each year, IEWC awards scholarships to college-bound female students graduating from Clearwater High School.
A total of $30,000 from the IEWC Charitable Trust Fund, the Rita O’Neil Memorial Scholarship Fund, the Marie Wadsworth Memorial Scholarship Fund and the MDA Fund will be awarded at the club’s May luncheon at Bon Appetit on Tuesday, May 16.
Dealership goes 100% solar
CLEARWATER — Dimmitt Chevrolet has completed an extensive project to convert their entire 13-acre facility to operate using solar power.
After almost one year of installation, the project was completed in December, but had to undergo a commissioning process with the energy company to allow connection to the grid.
Duke Energy completed its review and commissioning process and allowed bi-direction connection to their network on March 19.
The solar energy system is expected to generate more than 1 million kilowatts of power per year compared to the dealership’s current average usage of 855,000 kilowatts. Solar energy will account for almost 130% of the dealership’s power needs, and the excess power generated will be supplied back to the power grid.
The dealership has installed just over 2,000 solar panels on both the roofs of their service and sales buildings. Dimmitt estimates that with current solar energy tax benefits, the company will return on its significant solar investment in only five years.
Clearwater sets meets on comp plan review
CLEARWATER — Officials have scheduled a series of information meetings to review draft chapters of the city’s latest Comprehensive Plan.
All meetings are from 6-7:30 p.m. at the followings dates and locations:
• East Community Library at St. Petersburg College, Thursday, April 13.
• Clearwater Beach Recreation Center, Monday, May 1.
• Morningside Recreation Center, Wednesday, May 3.
• North Greenwood Recreation Center, Tuesday, June 27.
• Countryside Library, Thursday, June 29.
Library system begins new hours
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Public Library System debuted new hours on April 8.
The North Greenwood Library will now be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Clearwater Beach Library and Clearwater Main Library will also have new hours.
Clearwater Beach Library — Mon.-Tues.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wed..: noon-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Fri.: noon-5 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: Closed.
Countryside Library — Mon.-Thurs.: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: noon-5 p.m.
East Community Library at SPC — Mon.-Thurs.: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun.: Closed.
Clearwater Main Library — Mon.-Thurs.: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: noon-5 p.m.; Sun.: Closed.
North Greenwood Library — Mon.-Thurs.: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri.: noon-5 p.m.; Sat.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun.: Closed.
Rotary honors police, fire personnel
CLEARWATER — Three Clearwater Police Department personnel and a member of Clearwater Fire & Rescue were honored April 5 by the Rotary Club of Clearwater.
Those honored include:
• Sgt. Dan Loder received the 2022 Joseph F. Cornelius Family Foundation Outstanding Police Officer of the Year Award. He was the lead detective in a murder case involving a 10-month-old baby where his meticulous work led to the mother being charged with the crime.
• Officer Lauren Josey-Filer received the 2023 Rotary Public Safety and Service Award for the police department. She is a community engagement officer who is a vital link to the various communities that make up the city of Clearwater.
• Samantha Sheaffer received the 2023 Telecommunicator of the Year Award. Her calm and compassionate demeanor was on display as she worked a lengthy call involving a suicidal man; on two different occasions, she convinced him to put the gun down.
• Driver-Operator Michael McKnight received the 2023 Rotary Public Safety and Service Award for the fire department. When he's not working calls for the fire department, he spends much of his time with the Countryside Little League, where he coaches and is on the board of directors.
