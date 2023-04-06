CLEARWATER — In 1944, Rose Incorvia graduated from the St. John’s College of Nursing in Cleveland and served a long career as a nurse. She continued to volunteer long after she retired and considered herself a nurse until the day she died — Feb. 23, two weeks shy of her 99th birthday.
Incorvia’s family decided to hold her memorial service on March 10, her birthday, at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Clearwater.
But what her family didn’t know was that her Rose’s daughter-in-law, Annemarie Roeder, planned a special tribute. She contacted the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Nurse Honor Guard, which presented a ceremony honoring her career in nursing.
“I knew there would be flowers at her service, but I was searching for something that would linger,” Roeder said. “Because when all is said and done, you always remember the nurse that held your hand in the delivery room or hugged you when your child went off to surgery.”
The nationwide nurses honor guard organization pays tribute to nurses at the time of their death by performing the Nightingale Tribute at the funeral or memorial service.
“This service is similar to a military tribute and officially releases the nurse from their nursing duties,” the organization notes on its website.
The local chapter was started in 2020 and includes both current and retired nurses.
Since the organization was started right before the COVID-19 pandemic, the local group has only been performing live tribute ceremonies for about a year.
But Organization Director Tricia Scott said the chapter has been quite active, attending memorial and graveside services. Members even performed two ceremonies at the bedsides of nurses who were in hospice care.
“Being a nurse is literally your life,” Scott said. “It is really an honor to do this for someone who has served before.”
Participants in the ceremony wear uniforms similar to those worn by nurses who served in World War II, including a nursing cap and a red and blue cape.
According to Scott, when a person graduates from nursing school they take an oath to dedicate their lives to the ideals of the nursing profession and to do no harm. They also receive a Nightingale lamp.
During the service, member nurses light a ceremonial lamp, which is extinguished at the end of the ceremony and given to the members of the deceased nurse’s family, symbolizing a release from their duties here on earth.
“It feels great to be a part of it,” Scott said.
Incorvia’s granddaughter, Megan Tartaglia, is also a nurse locally and was moved by the ceremony.
“It was very heartwarming and my grandmother would have loved it,” said Tartaglia, who became a nurse because of her grandmother’s service.
“Even though you can retire from a career in nursing, you are always a nurse,” she said.
Scott says the local chapter, which serves Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties primarily, is actively seeking new members. To join the organization, one must be a current or retired nurse. The group is a non-profit organization and accepts donations to purchase supplies for the ceremonies.
For more information on the Nurse Honor Guard of Tampa Bay, visit www.nursehonorguardoftampabay2@gmail.com.