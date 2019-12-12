CLEARWATER — The city’s financial audit of the 2018 John Fogerty/ZZ Top concert that led to the ousting of Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Dunbar was launched because the city wanted to find out how well a new entertainment production arrangement had worked, City Manager Bill Horne told the Beacon.
Horne dismissed Dunbar on Dec. 3.
“This was a new way of doing a partnership to produce a concert,” Horne said. “(Former) Deputy City Manager Jill Silverboard wanted to know how this turned out. She felt an audit would give her a better idea.” Silverboard is now deputy county administrator and chief of staff for Pinellas County.
Though the city’s parks department had produced live music and other events before 2018, the ZZ Top concert was the first time the City of Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall had split ticket-selling duties, Dunbar told the Beacon on Dec. 4.
In fact, the Sept. 6 financial and operational review, performed by City Auditor Yvonne M. Taylor, showed discrepancies in tickets sold and money deposited in city accounts. According to the audit, the software used by E-Tix, the city’s ticketing vendor, showed $24,448 in cash ticket sales on the day of the event. The city, however, only deposited $12,775 into its bank account, which represents $11,673 in unreconciled receipts. There were also $2,727 in tickets that could not be reconciled in the E-Tix system.
Taylor indicated in the audit that there was no documentation to explain the discrepancy.
First time involved with ticketing
Dunbar said the new arrangement led to mistakes: “We did other events before ZZ Top, but Ruth Eckerd Hall handled ticketing,” he said. “This was the first time we got involved with ticketing. It was a bigger burden for the city, but it was to bring the city more benefits. We wanted to see if the model would work.”
However, it was Dunbar’s failure to follow already-established procedure, such as seeking city council approval before signing contracts, that Horne and the city auditor found troubling during Dunbar’s oversight of the concert.
At the heart of that are penciled changes to an existing contract on June 2, 2018, the day of the concert. According to Taylor, the city was to pay $100,000, or a one-third share of the $300,000 fee that was to go to ZZ Top and John Fogerty on the day of the concert. The contract, however, “contained penciled-in edits” that increased the city’s share of the fee from $100,000 to $300,000. Someone also used a pencil on the day of the concert to backdate the agreement to April 23, 2018.
It is unclear how much money the city lost, if any, because, as Taylor notes in the audit, “It was always intended that the city was responsible to pay for all the costs associated with the concert as the city was to reap all the profits from the concert.”
However, changing a contract worth more than $50,000 without city budget office and other approval is not allowed, according to Taylor.
Audit: Shoddy accounting
Taylor’s Sept. 6 cover letter to the “City of Clearwater Parks and Recreation Department Special Events Audit” describes lack of oversight from Dunbar down, shoddy record-keeping by Special Events employees, poor cash handling and accounting practices, and other financial mismanagement Horne put at Dunbar’s feet.
The audit’s overarching findings include a failure to safeguard city funds and other receipts for deposit; lack of oversight, management, and improper segregation of duties; lack of reliable or inadequate supporting documents; and an absence of a system to track ticket receipts.
The audit also recommends ways the city can repair its financial oversight to avoid the same mistakes when marketing and selling tickets for future events. First, it recommends putting Art Kader, the deputy parks and recreation director, in charge of special events.
Horne said the recommendations came not long after the ZZ Top concert, so the city had already begun improving processes before the Sept. 6 release of the audit.
Recommendations from top down
According to Taylor’s audit, “No sound oversight controls exist within the Parks and Recreation Department to ensure accountability.” She also used such phrases as “absolute lack of oversight” and “ineffective controls over cash and contracts management functions.”
The audit also suggests ways the city can create sound oversight and accountability in the parks department to avoid similar failures in future special events.
The audit recommends implementing new procedures, such as printing tickets only after payment is received and not counting comp tickets as cash sales. Taylor also recommended that the parks department improve cash handling and accounting procedures, and train Special Events staff on the use of software that tracks ticket sales and payments at park events, among other accounting tasks.
Future directors will review contracts before they move to the city attorney.
Taylor also outlined how Special Events contracts are to be negotiated and reviewed before signing.
First, all of the nearly 150 annual events applications contracts and agreements between the Special Events staff and vendors/partners are to be first drafted by event staff and the prospective partner, then reviewed and approved by the assistant director and controller of the parks department.
Only then will contracts be sent to the parks and recreation director for approval. Once the director approves the contract, he or she is to send the pending agreement to the legal department for review and approval.
If the city attorney approves the proposed agreement, only then will negotiations with the partner go to the next step. If the parks department and the entertainment provider or other vendor/partner agree on the contract terms it still won’t be signed until the city council reviews and approves it.
Most recommendations implemented
Horne said that the city has implemented most, if not all, of the audit’s recommendations.
“I feel they’ve been handled,” he told the Beacon. “When we got that audit, it identified discrepancies and the department moved out very quickly and started to make changes based on that audit. A lot of what’s in that audit — proceeds, processes and a lot that’s in those kinds of things have been implemented to address all of the recommendations and all the mistakes.”
This was not the first time that Dunbar has been in trouble in his job. In 2017, Dunbar was cited for having city employees fix his home sprinkler system. Though it was after hours, he didn’t pay them.
Questions of employees mishandling cash have dogged Dunbar’s department; improper parks department oversight allowed a former recreation supervisor to steal more than $100,000 from the city, auditors found in 2018. The former supervisor eventually served prison time. Dunbar was given a written reprimand and Horne warned Dunbar in a letter that he had one more chance.
That chance ended, apparently, with Taylor’s audit.
City council members applaud Dunbar
To be clear, no one is accusing Dunbar or any other city employee of fraud or any other crime. In Dunbar’s employee file’ the notation “exceeds expectations” is repeated throughout his annual performance reviews. His 20-year work file has many letters of thanks from elementary schools, neighborhoods, and organizations that Dunbar helped by finding ways to get the impossible done in time for an event of some importance.
Horne said Kader, who will act as director until a replacement can be found, “doesn’t want to be the permanent director. He has worked for the city for 40 years.”
With the March 2020 election determining the future of three of the council’s five seats, the present council has limited time to find a replacement.
Council members lauded Dunbar at the Dec. 5 City Council meeting.
“I knew him before I got elected, all the way up to now, worked with him a lot,” Council member Hoyt Hamilton said. “I consider him a very good friend, and he will continue to be a very good friend. While there were some unfortunate circumstances, they are what they are, he also needs to be given every bit of credit for the quality of our Parks and Recreation Department overall.”
Councilmember Jay Polglaze praised Dunbar’s years managing the city’s recreational programs and parks — some of which have tournament-quality disc-golf courses, elevated nature walks, kayak launches, and other amenities.
Polglaze noted that Dunbar, who allowed residents in unincorporated parts of the city to join the parks program, also provided swimming lessons for poor children.
“It is all led by Mr. Dunbar,” Polglaze said. “Mr. Dunbar had this vision in the city of Clearwater that no child should ever drown ... So, it’s unfortunate that we say goodbye to Mr. Dunbar under these circumstances without at least acknowledging all the wonderful, great things that he’s done for the citizens of Clearwater for the past 20 years.”