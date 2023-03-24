Realtor to offer update on condo legislation

CLEARWATER — Realtor Dimitri Karides with Sand Key Realty will offer an update on new legislation impacting condo owners on Tuesday, March 28, 6-8 p.m., at the Island Way Grill, 20 Island Way, Clearwater Beach.
Topics to be discussed include the legislative aftermath of the Surfside condo collapse, new requirements for condo associations, the fiduciary role of condo associations, and expected special assessments.
A complimentary dinner will be offered.
Space is limited. Reservations are required. To RSVP, call 813-470-8889.