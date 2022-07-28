CLEARWATER — Just east of U.S. 19 and north of Drew Street in Clearwater lies a nature preserve that offers a whole lot more than just walking trails.
Visitors can get up close and personal with birds of prey, attend presentations and workshops on Florida’s unique nature and wildlife and get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Moccasin Lake Nature Park was established in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The 51-acre park has a shaded walking trail that is just over a mile long with views of different local habitats and five-acre Moccasin Lake. It also has a nature center, indoor and outdoor classrooms and is home to just under 30 different birds of prey.
“We have a very successful bird program here at Moccasin Lake,” said Lloyd Simmons, recreation coordinator for the City of Clearwater, who is stationed at the park. “It’s a rehabilitation program, so the birds you see are birds of prey, however they are non-releasable.”
Volunteers feed and care for the birds, who are generally brought to the preserve by rehabbers who are unable to release them, according to Simmons.
The preserve is also a gathering spot for many local groups including the Clearwater Audubon Society, the Florida Herb Society and the Suncoast Herpetological Society.
“With each of those groups, their meetings are open to the public,” Simmons said. “So the public is invited to go and see any guest speaker they may have or workshop they may be conducting, things like that.”
Simmons believes that the variety of groups that use the classrooms for their meetings and workshops are the backbone of what helps make the preserve such a distinctive place.
“It’s a unique relationship and it benefits everyone,” he said.
In addition to the regular day-to-day operations at Moccasin Lake Nature Park, a number of special events are also held at the park, including birthday and other parties and weddings.
“Here you have a building next to a pollinator garden so there are flowers her year-round. It’s a very attractive setting.” Simmons said.
The park has a small staff and relies heavily on volunteers.
“We are always looking for folks to help with our bird of prey program, and we are also looking for people to help maintain our trails and garden areas,” Simmons said. “Those are probably our two biggest needs.”
Volunteer Ray Delconte has been involved with the birds of prey program for about three years. On a recent day, he was observed feeding chicken to three of the falcons who call the park home.
“I think what makes it special is the location and all of what’s here,” Delconte said. “I’ve been to a lot of parks and worked with birds, but the first time I came here it just felt like home.”
To commemorate the preserve’s 40th anniversary, a celebration is planned for Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a food truck, a live band, vendors and arts and crafts for children. The event is free and open to the public.
Moccasin Lake Nature Park is located at 2750 Park Trail Lane in Clearwater. For more information, call 727-562-4315 ext. 1, or visit www.myclearwater.com.