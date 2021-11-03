CLEARWATER — Residents may notice construction activity in Crest Lake Park in the coming weeks due to an outside contractor correcting a series of stormwater and erosion issues near the lake. To complete the project, various amenities in the park will be closed in phases to allow residents and visitors to use the park safely and as much as possible.
Following is a breakdown of the scheduled construction activity:
Phase 1: As of Oct. 25, the Veteran's Plaza parking lot and a section of interloop lake trail on the north side of the park have been closed and will remain so for three weeks. The north Dog Park gate will be locked during this time; however, the Dog Park will remain open. Please use the parking located along South Glenwood Avenue and the Doggie Days Parking Lot.
Phase 2: Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3, the west part of the lake and the surrounding trail section was closed, reopening Monday, Nov. 22.
Phase 3: Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9, the east interloop lake trail along South Lake Drive, the western section of the interloop lake trail and the north Lake Pavilion area will be closed, reopening Monday, Nov. 22. Temporary fencing and sidewalk barricades will be installed on the interloop trail parallel at the cross streets of Harvard Street and Rainbow Drive.
Phase 4: Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17, the handicap parking areas along South Glenwood Avenue will be closed until Friday, Dec. 3. Temporary fencing and sidewalk barricades along the interloop trail to the north, south and east of the rain gardens will be installed as well. Visitors should avoid the area immediately surrounding the 300 block of South Glenwood Avenue.
For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 727-562-4800.
Woman’s club conducts vaccination drive
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club is partnering with the Clearwater Department of Health and the Church of the Good Samaritan to conduct free COVID-19 vaccine drives on Nov. 11 and Dec. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. The vaccines will be given in the church hall at the Church of the Good Samaritan, 2165 NE Coachman Road, Clearwater.
Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. The first dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given on Nov. 11 and the second dose on Dec. 9. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-shot vaccine and will be available on both days. Booster shots will also be available for those who meet the criteria.
No identification is required and the shots will be administered by qualified medical personnel.
Participants will receive an official vaccination card and a $20 food voucher (while supplies last) with both the first and second shots. The vouchers can be redeemed at any grocery store.
Participants should plan on waiting for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving their shots.
For further information, call the Clearwater Health Department at 727-824-6900.
Amplify Clearwater announces winners of Business Excellence Awards
CLEARWATER — Amplify Clearwater recently hosted its inaugural Awarding Excellence in Entrepreneurship 2021 Business Awards.
This recognition was introduced to acknowledge and reward the exceptional work and the results gained by the trailblazers of the business community domain, in the face of an ever-changing business climate. Awarding Excellence in Entrepreneurship Business Awards seek out the leading lights of the business industry, looking for those whose creativity, commitment, innovation, best business practices, experience and strong leadership have helped them achieve success in their industries and the community.
“Leading a business to success is a tough challenge, and as such we are keen to showcase the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of our deserving winners,” said Amanda Payne, president and chief executive of Amplify Clearwater. “I would like to wish them the best of luck for the future and congratulate them on their win of these prestigious awards.”
The honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges and are given solely on merit, awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, proving them worthy of recognition.
Following is a list of this year’s winners:
• Business Excellence Award 0-5 Employees — Patrice & Associates
• Business Excellence Award 6-24 Employees — Candlewood Suites Safety Harbor/Clearwater NE
• Business Excellence Award 25+ Employees — West Coastal Medical Resources
• Business Resiliency Award — DCMA/The District
• Champion of Business Award — Morton Plant Hospital
• Community Spirit Award — The Kelly Kelly Show
• Culture Creature Award — Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco Counties
• Environmental Steward Award — Ocean Allies
• Founder Award — Greg Powers, chief executive of Beachside Hospitality Group
• Generation AMPED Award — Camille Hebting
• Hospitality Hero Award — Paul Andrews
• Launch Award — Blue Fetch
• Minority-Owned Business Award Sponsored by Duke Energy — EmpowHERment
• Nonprofit Excellence Award — CASA Pinellas
• The Don Ewing Emerging Entrepreneur Award Sponsored by Macfarlane Ferguson & McMullen — Kayln Ingram
• Amplify Clearwater’s Taste Fest People’s Choice Award — Opal Collection
Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Clearwater set for 2022
CLEARWATER — Following a two-year wait, the inaugural edition of the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Clearwater is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 1-2, 2022, with distances including half marathon and 5K. With a distance for everyone, runners and walkers alike can register for the event by visiting www.runrocknroll.com/Clearwater.
The Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series is a best-in-class running series Bringing the Fun to the Run through music, entertainment, and community immersion. The Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Clearwater will treat thousands of participants and active lifestyle enthusiasts to a one-of-a-kind race experience that highlights Clearwater’s beautiful Gulf Coast communities in the heart of Florida’s fall season. The inaugural race will also mark the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series’ return to the Sunshine State for the first time in nine years.
“We are excited to finally add a Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series event right here in our backyard in Clearwater with it being within driving distance of The Ironman Group’s global headquarters based in Tampa, Florida,” said Elizabeth O'Brien, managing director of North America for the Ironman Group, owners of the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series. “With some of the country’s best beaches and an incredible running community, Clearwater is the perfect destination for a Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series event. We all can’t wait to see participants running the beachside streets of Clearwater next October.”
The event weekend will feature a half marathon along with a 5K. Participants will be able to take on the Remix Challenge by running both Saturday and Sunday to earn the coveted Remix Challenge medal in addition to each race’s finisher medals.
Race week will kick off on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, with the Health & Fitness Expo, which is open to the public, featuring the latest products and trends in the running industry.
Presale registration for the 2022 Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Clearwater event weekend is open. For information, visit www.runrocknroll.com/Clearwater.
Clearwater Recreation seeks donations of extra Halloween candy
CLEARWATER — Clearwater recreation centers are collecting extra Halloween candy for U.S. service members overseas through the Our Troops Online organization from Nov. 1-7.
"While we all enjoy trick-or-treating, we want to continue sharing that joy with those who can't be here to experience the night with their families and the simple pleasure of sweets, " said Recreation Center Manager David Wilson.
For every pound of candy donated, participants earn one ticket for a chance to win a prize. Additional entries can be earned for writing letters to the troops or donating items such as ground coffee, toothpaste, razors, white tube socks or beef jerky.
Candy can be donated at the following recreation centers:
• Clearwater Beach Recreation Center — Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon
• Countryside Recreation Center — Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• The Long Center — Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-5p.m.
• Morningside Recreation Complex — Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.
• North Greenwood Recreation Complex — Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday 1-5 p.m.
• Ross Norton Recreation Complex — Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Heather Thorn to perform at Peace Memorial
CLEARWATER — Xylophonist Heather Thorn will present a jazz program Sunday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m., at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
Seating is first come, first served. No tickets are needed but an offering will be taken, with a $5 to $10 minimum suggested. Doors open no earlier than 2:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to avoid congregating at entries.
The program will feature tunes from the American Songbook, including “Five Foot Two Eyes of Blue,” “Over the Rainbow” plus numbers from the Glenn Miller Orchestra. A favorite at the Suncoast Jazz Fest, Thorn is joined by a wonderful jazz band, including Eddie Metz on drums; Dave Mackenzie on saxophone, clarinet, and flute; Per Danielsson on piano; and former Glenn Miller Orchestra bassist Greg Zabel. This is the exact band that traveled with Heather to Brazil to headline the I Love Jazz Festival in 2019 where they thrilled a crowd of 5,000 jazz lovers.
CDC protocols at time of concert will be followed. Also, to minimize risks, all must show full immunization — at least 14 days since final dose — or a COVID-19 PCR negative test result within 72 hours, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test result within six hours prior. Masks will be required indoors.
For more information, visit peacememorialpresbyterian.org/ or call 800-479-8846.
Empty Bowls luncheon to provide help for food-insecure residents
CLEARWATER — Hope Villages of America, a Pinellas County nonprofit with more than 50 years of service and support to the community, is bringing back its annual Empty Bowls luncheon to raise funds for the county’s food-insecure residents. Without Hope Villages, thousands of families and seniors would face the daily, demoralizing trial of not knowing when they’ll eat again.
Hope Villages will host Empty Bowls Saturday, Nov. 6, on the St. Petersburg College campus at 2465 Drew St. in Clearwater. Funds raised from the luncheon and auction will support Hope Villages’ free and confidential services addressing food insecurity and hunger through mobile food pantries and a food bank that supports 84 subsites throughout the county.
Tickets for this event are $20 in advance and are available online at hopevillagesofamerica.org/empty-bowls. Tickets will be $25 at the door.
The concept of filling Empty Bowls has particular resonance in the community this year, according to Kirk Ray Smith, Hope Villages of America’s president and chief executive.
“This pandemic has been challenging for everyone. It has introduced people that have never been food insecure to our food banks and has been even more difficult for those who were already battling food insecurity,” Smith said. “When virtual school and work-from-home — or, worse, unemployment — became the new normal, parents scrambled to replace meals provided by the school district, and everyone from employees to business owners had trouble putting food on the table.”
In Pinellas County, 123,860 people are food insecure. Hope Villages provides more than 6 million pounds of food to more than 60,000 of those individuals, including seniors and families, each year.
Empty Bowls isn’t your standard sit-down luncheon but a buy-one-give-one fundraiser that also celebrates craftsmanship and community. Participants are invited to choose their very own, handcrafted bowl and soup selection. The bowl, provided by the artisans at Empty Bowls Pinellas and Highwater Clays of Florida, is theirs to keep as a memento and everyday reminder of the second meal they provided for someone in need.
The Empty Bowls luncheon is a drop-in social event, running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can pick up lunch to-go — or linger and enjoy their soup al fresco. Participants can also get a jump on their holiday shopping list. Additional handmade bowls will be available at the event for purchase — and people can bid for artist-donated, one-of-a-kind items in the online auction running now through Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Visit bidpal.net/2021emptybowls.