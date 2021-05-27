CLEARWATER — By September, visitors to downtown Clearwater might also be able to get a glimpse of the Everglades.
City officials are working to set up a free three-year exhibition of the work of award-winning photographer Clyde Butcher, and they are willing to spend up to $500,000 to make it happen.
Butcher, who has been described as the Ansel Adams of Florida, is an internationally acclaimed photographer who showcases the natural beauty of the state with his black and white, mural-sized pieces.
“We’re just very excited to have this opportunity and look forward to bringing Mr. Butcher’s work down to downtown,” Christopher Hubbard, cultural affairs coordinator with the city, told Tampa Bay Newspapers on May 19. “We really view it as an opportunity for a lot of people to experience his work, whether they’re familiar with it or just discovering it for the first time.”
Because of the size of the 25 pieces, the entire Everglades collection is rarely seen at one place in one location, Hubbard told City Council members, who were sitting as trustees of the Community Redevelopment Agency, on May 17.
There’s only one problem at the moment, though. There are no locations downtown that could serve as a gallery for the collection, so the city has until July 1 to find one or the exhibit could go elsewhere.
Therefore, city staff offered some possible homes for the gallery, including a city-owned warehouse on Franklin Street and a former Walgreens store. Each location would likely require considerable design and construction costs to make them suitable, Hubbard said, adding the warehouse would need about $250,000 in renovations. Other costs include artist fees, programming and security.
A third site — the Main Library — appears to be the most likely choice.
“I think the library is very enthusiastic about accommodating the work here and that will reduce the cost and simplify the process a great deal,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Delk, who is also serving as interim CRA director. “So I think it might be a moot point. It probably is likely to end up here at the library and will be a much more manageable and accessible situation for us.”
Hubbard said a feasibility study with contractors is currently underway as they explore two different spaces in the library.
Options include revamping the former cafe and atrium in the rear of the library on the first floor or combining the Carnegie and Osceola galleries.
In either instance, the cost would be significantly less than the $250,000 needed to retrofit the warehouse, Hubbard said.
Council member David Allbritton said the redevelopment of Coachman Park will be underway, so it makes sense to use the gallery at the library to stimulate that part of the city.
“To me, it’s perfect to have it here, drawing people down here and making it an active edge here,” he said, adding that it will also save money.
It will still come with a hefty price tag, however.
The CRA trustees unanimously approved the $500,000 budget, which Mayor Frank Hibbard pointed out is “not a small sum.”
Staff hopes the Butcher gallery would share the same success as the “Dreams of Dali” virtual reality exhibit, which drew more than 4,600 visitors to downtown over a six-month period. And, if those visitors stay to shop and dine downtown, then plenty of money would flow to local businesses.
Butcher’s focus on the environment combined with the Everglades National Park celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022 would also offer plenty of educational opportunities, Hubbard said.
“This exhibition brings with it the opportunity for an array of potential outreach programs from lectures on Florida’s environment and sustainability practices to the exhibition of artworks inspired by Mr. Butcher’s photography,” he said.