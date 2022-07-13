A Pinellas Park man has been charged with first-degree murder after police said he sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a man who died March 7 at the Home Depot at 4040 Park Blvd.
The victim was Brian Wilson, 32, of North Port.
A police report states that over the course of several months, detectives from the Pinellas Park Police Department established a connection with Steven Eberhart, 27, and purchased various amounts of fentanyl from the suspect. Eberhart was taken into custody on July 6.
Detectives searched his home and seized large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and two firearms from the apartment, authorities said.
In addition to the murder charge, Eberhart faces numerous drug charges including possession of fentanyl, marijuana and crack cocaine with intent to sell. He was being held at the Pinellas County Jail with no bond.