The Sound, new Coachman Park get off to a hot start. Find out what we thought of the new venue

CLEARWATER — With the beefy guitar riff that opens Cheap Trick’s traditional call-to-action “Hello There,” The Sound at Coachman Park was christened and welcomed into the entertainment big leagues on June 28.
The venue was designed to fill an unserved niche in the Tampa Bay area’s concert facility roster while reviving downtown Clearwater’s waterfront. It hosted 8,000 for the inaugural show, and several thousand more showed up for a ribbon-cutting and to check out the grand opening of the redesigned Coachman Park.
“Are you ready for a great show?” said Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst Sr. from the stage. “Keep your tickets, because you’re making history this evening. You are the first audience to witness a show here in The Sound.”
After a brief set by Robin Taylor Zander, son of Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander, the Midwestern rockers blasted through a catalogue that stretches back to 1977. Still on display were the checkerboard-and-defective-typewriter iconography and quirky dress code that initially turned heads — and ears — almost 50 years ago.
All the hits were there, from “I Want You to Want Me” through “The Flame,” “Dream Police” and “Surrender,” with a revved-up “California Man” standing out midshow.
Rick Nielson, the zany but extremely talented lead guitarist, was in prime form. He introduced “He’s a Whore,” from the band’s debut album, as “one written by my wife.” Another was prefaced, “Here’s a song that was on one of our records, I don’t know which one. It should have been a hit but it wasn’t. So you’re gonna have to suffer, you’re gonna have to hear it now.”
Later in the show, Nielson — clad in layers of black and a newsboy’s cap — wondered aloud, “Is it hot in here, or am I crazy?”
He wasn’t crazy. Portions of the Tampa Bay area were under a heat advisory, with temperatures in the 90s and very high humidity.
‘Game-changer’
The $84 million Coachman Park project was in the works for more than 18 months. While officials heavily debated the cost and benefit — it’s the largest public investment in city history — Aungst recently told a Tampa Bay Newspapers reporter that the project “is a game changer.”
It replaces a bland parking lot and old bandshell on one of the most dazzling sunset vistas in the area. Lakes, trails, playgrounds, a splash pad, and of course, The Sound now stand to lure downtown residents, visitors, even those who just want to get off the beach for a day.
Cheap Trick fans raved on opening day.
“I’ve lived in Pinellas County since ’99,” said Mark Arrendale of Seminole. “They need to have something that brings people back to downtown Clearwater. There’s more happening in little Dunedin, hundreds of things more than anything here. I applaud them. You have to have a few things to try to reinvigorate things.”
And, he added, “What a beautiful setting.”
Al Kozak came over from Sand Key for the show with his wife, Kim. “We love it,” he said. “We were really hoping it would finally open again. Because downtown Clearwater …” He paused, seeming to amplify what many perceive as the area’s tired status. “I hope they can continue with the old City Hall, getting new apartments built. We’re really looking forward to it.”
If you go
The Sound is expected to be a “just-right” venue in the middle rung between the Taylor Swift sea of humanity at Raymond James Stadium, the 20,000-seat A-list stomping ground that is Amalie Arena, and Clearwater’s own small-ish Ruth Eckerd Hall and Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. “This world-class amphitheater is going to fill the void,” Aungst said recently.
John Fogerty, Ringo Starr, Chicago and Steve Miller are among the acts on tap at The Sound. Here’s a few tips for those considering attending:
• Parking is an issue. City officials point out that there are 3,000 public parking spots within a few blocks of the park, with an additional 2,000 private spots that can be utilized. But on opening night, downtown was gridlock. Streets were closed off, and some entrepreneurs were asking $30 for lawn or lot parking. Your humble affiant was able to park for free in a city-created lot on the grass east of the Clearwater Police Station, then ride a trolley the eight or so blocks through the logjam to the park (missing the ribbon-cutting ceremony by 20 minutes). Check the maps (myclearwater.com) and have a plan.
• The usual Florida weather warnings are in effect. It is HOT in the summer. We all know the rules on sunscreen, shade, water, etc. A ballcap and sunglasses came in very handy — even for a nighttime show — because when the sun hit the gap between the upper canopy and the stage structure, it was brutal looking to the west (facing the stage). That happened around 7:50 p.m., as we’re still hovering around the longest days of the year. Five huge “ceiling fans” hang from the canopy, which help stir the air in The Sound.
• There were no video screens. Perhaps that’s up to individual acts to provide; but concertgoers used to stadium and arena extravaganzas should know that if you’re sitting in the back, you may be doing some squinting.
• Consider earplugs. There are hanging speaker columns at the front of the venue, and also hanging columns at the rear of the canopy, ostensibly to boost sound to the lawn. The show started out pretty muddy — opening act Robin Taylor Zander’s lyrics were nearly unintelligible — and Cheap Trick’s first couple of songs were, as well. The soundboard folks appeared to clean it up as the show progressed. It was loud — by the end of the show, the earplugs were in place. It will be interesting to see how artists like Kenny Loggins, who mix power-pop with acoustic ballads, fare in the new facility.
• There were plenty of bathrooms in The Sound itself. Several people outside the venue complained about lines at the limited bathrooms in Coachman Park, but if you’re in the venue, there are bathrooms in the main building and on the lawn (not porta-potties). There are also plenty of concessions, with cans of water running $5, domestic beer $10, and liquor drinks running up to $23. There were plenty of food trucks on hand opening night.
• This may be a temporary thing, but it appears much of the sod is still freshly laid. Careful: There was a lot of uneven turf in the lawn area behind the seating bowl.
• Get there on time. Cheap Trick took the stage promptly at the 8 p.m. scheduled start time. The show was over by 9:20, which is great for the surrounding residential neighborhood, tired boomers and those with babysitters, but for those who fondly recall three- and even four-hour concert marathons … it’s not likely going to happen.
Grand opening continues
The city of Clearwater and The Sound at Coachman Park host a grand opening celebration through July 4 with events, concerts and the return of the "Clearwater Celebrates America" fireworks over the harbor. For details, go to myclearwater.com.