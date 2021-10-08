CLEARWATER — A North Carolina apartment developer has begun construction on a 396-unit community on 22 acres along U.S. Highway 19 just north of Ulmerton Road.
Aventon Companies, which has acquired, developed and managed multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic, said the Aventon Clearwater project will be completed in the summer of 2023.
“We are thrilled to be able to begin construction on our newest project in Florida, especially during a time when high-quality rental housing is sorely needed,” said Burk Hedrick, vice president of development for Aventon Companies, in a news release announcing the groundbreaking. “We look forward to becoming a trusted brand for high-quality living in Pinellas County for many years to come.”
The complex will consist of ten garden-style buildings at 24339 U.S. 19 N, offering one, two and three-bedroom floor plans. A company publicist said rents will be in the $1,500 to $2,000 range for a one- or two-bedroom unit.
Plans call for a fitness center and yoga studio, coffee bar, pet spa, and poolside lounge. Among the outdoor spaces, residents will have a private resort-style pool, cabanas and day beds, hammock garden, outdoor kitchen, walking trails, and a dog park. Additionally, in an era of remote work, on-site offices and associated communication spaces along with automated package delivery will be provided.
Aventon Clearwater’s buildings were designed by Scott + Cormia Architects while the interiors will be finalized by Beasley & Henley Interior Design, each based in central Florida. Aventon Companies now has apartment projects under construction across central and north Florida. No additional projects are underway in the Tampa Bay area, though the company said there will be in the near future.
Aventon Companies did not disclose the cost of the project, which is being developed in a joint venture with Maryland-based private equity firm FCP. The company has assembled a $1.5 billion portfolio of developments, including 6,000 apartments.