Those who knew Bob Driver knew that only death itself could stop the longtime newspaperman from meeting his deadline.
Driver began writing his newspaper column titled “Driver’s Seat” as a college student in the 1950s. He carried on the tradition of writing for and listening to people until his death from a heart attack May 18 at age 90.
From 1977 until last month, Driver had written more than 1,600 columns while working as an award-winning journalist for Tampa Bay Newspapers and the now-defunct Clearwater Sun.
His daughter, Barbara Keast, of Groton, Massachusetts, said it was his ability to earnestly listen to and appreciate his fellow man that made him so effective at sharing his voice in the pages of newspapers.
“He was always interested in people’s opinions,” she said. “He was always trying to understand who people were and just appreciated them for whatever they shared. He appreciated knowing about them.”
And he wasn’t afraid to share the story of his own life and the lessons learned along the way.
“So much of his life is in all his columns,” Groton said.
That life began in 1930 in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania. Driver’s father worked in road construction, leading the family to live in 15 different towns by the time Driver graduated from high school.
In 1947, he and his brother, David, were recruited by the FBI as fingerprint clerks and they eagerly shipped off to Washington, D.C.
“One day the school’s principal got a call from the FBI,” Driver wrote in a 2018 column. “They asked, ‘Can you recommend any well-behaved, trustworthy, non-Communist, moderately intelligent recent graduates who we might hire to fill sensitive posts in the FBI’s Identification Division?’ The principal named two. One was my slightly older brother Dave. I was the second.”
In 1948, he would join the Navy, working as a radioman for four years before attending Bucknell University, where he earned a degree in English and political science.
It was there that he began a column titled “The Driver’s Seat” for the campus newspaper. He went on to earn a master’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University and later joined the Syracuse Herald-Journal and Toledo Blade as a reporter. Just one week before his death, Driver reminisced in a column about his time at the Herald-Journal, which included an assignment to interview labor kingpin Jimmy Hoffa.
“I was scared witless,” Driver wrote.
In 1957, he married and went on to have two children. According to Keast, he worked a variety of jobs, including public relations posts in education, business, architecture-engineering and health care. He divorced, but remarried in the early 1970s, settling in Florida, where he was twice elected to the Indian Rocks Beach City Commission.
Shining at the Sun
It was at the Clearwater Sun newspaper, where he was the editorial page editor from 1978 to 1989, that Driver was able to revive his column and share his voice with the community.
While his “faithful readers,” as he called them, at Tampa Bay Newspapers know him for his dry humor and humble musings about life, his time at the Sun featured a different tone, highlighted by his commentary taking on the Church of Scientology during its emergence in the mid-1970s.
“He wrote some very strong stuff about them,” said Ron Stuart, the editor of the paper when Driver was there. “That was the biggest thing I think he was known for. But what I really liked about him is he had such a memory and was so politically aware of other things. He could write an editorial on anything you told him to, but I usually didn’t have to tell him what to write because he was ahead of me all the time.”
In a 2008 column, Driver said he probably wrote a hundred pieces about the church.
“The Sun served Clearwater well. Probably its proudest achievement — at least during my tenure — was to alert the city and the world to the nature of the Church of Scientology, which in the mid-1970s sneaked into town wearing a disguise,” he wrote, adding that he would never forget the day the Scientologists donned Nazi uniforms and picketed the Sun.
At the Sun, Driver’s work ethic — he wrote editorials seven days a week — and consummate professionalism left its mark on the staff.
“I was his boss, but I never considered myself his equal,” Stuart said.
Stuart spread the word to former Sun staffers about Driver’s death and several noted that he was both a great writer and gentleman.
“Hands down, Bob was one of the most important people in my newspaper career,” wrote Bob Kapler, a former Sun reporter. “His good advice, good humor, and kind encouragement are with me all these years later.”
Driver also had a dignified air of authority about him that carried weight in the newsroom.
“There was so much talent around, and when someone like Bob took notice of your work, it had special meaning,” wrote Francis LaBelle, a former sportswriter. “He was professional and talented, always a gentleman and always encouraging.”
A drive to write
Driver stayed with the paper until it folded in 1989. But that was far from the end of his writing career, as he continued his column with Tampa Bay Newspapers until his death.
His daughter, Keast, said his longevity could be attributed to the breadth of his knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and a constant search to seek out connections in life.
“His mind was constantly working so that anything in his daily life he could end up expounding upon,” she said. “He talked to clerks at a store, or he would see a road sign, or he would look at a building and every day, mundane objects could just blossom into a whole commentary and it could be philosophical, it could be comical.”
Tom Germond, TBN’s executive editor from 2004-2020, said Driver’s ability and commitment to his craft were impressive.
“From the time I was editor until I retired at the start of 2020, I can remember only one week in which he didn't submit a column. That was due to a medical issue,” said Germond, a columnist himself. “Such a consistent streak is remarkable, because producing good columns requires imagination, a keen memory and a love of writing.”
He was much more than a writer, though, Keast said, because he was even more dedicated to his family than he was to his column.
His second wife, Dorothy Parmer, died in 1999 and he moved to Massachusetts in 2002 to be closer to his four grandchildren.
“My fondest memories are him with his grandchildren and he was so interested in what they were doing and attended every sporting event and play and dance recital and anything he could,” Keast said.
Driver also found love once again with Liz Armstrong of Gulfport — or his sweetheart Carolina Moon as he referred to her in his writings.
In a 2018 column, Driver described a few pieces of writing he’d begun over the years and then put on the shelf. One of them was his life story.
“The first title was ‘Dullness Was My Destiny,’ but I changed it to ‘The Unaimed Arrow,’ he wrote. “When completed, it will be a semi-fictional recap of how a small-town Pennsylvania boy with limited talent and no obsessive goals drifted from one adventure to another and generally had no major achievements but no significant complaints.”
Driver’s services will be private, according to the family. However, memorial donations can be made to the Clearwater Library Foundation, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater, FL 33755.