CLEARWATER — The excavator’s long, yellow boom is quiet on this chilly Sunday morning, with only tall mounds of earth as testaments to its hallowed work: locating the remains of loved ones possibly left behind during a 1954 cemetery relocation.
With urging from the Clearwater/Upper Pinellas branch of the NAACP and the Clearwater Heights Remembrance Committee, the city of Clearwater has hired archaeologists — in coordination with the University of South Florida’s Florida Public Archaeology Network — to search for signs of human remains in the center of this quiet, Clearwater neighborhood.
The property, on Holt Avenue in Clearwater, is the site of the former North Greenwood Cemetery; its residents were moved seven miles north to Parklawn Cemetery in Dunedin to make way for Curtis Fundamental School and an adjacent community swimming pool. Local residents have complained for years that city officials incorrectly told Black residents that all the bodies had been removed before construction started.
“It all started when a community member could not find one of her relatives and reached out,” said Zeb Atkinson, president of the Clearwater/Upper Pinellas branch of the NAACP. “There is some anger, and a lot of people just want closure. Hopefully this helps the community heal.”
The mistake was unintentional, Clearwater Communications Director Joelle Castelli said. “There may have been cases where there were no headstones to mark the graves,” she said. “The poorer you were, the less markers you had. Members of the community have said for years there are still bodies there.”
Alphonse Currington, 77, rode his bicycle up the street as a reporter peered through a chain link fence at the open ground. He has lived in the neighborhood since moving from Tampa as a toddler. He remembers when the bodies were exhumed. His grandmother’s body was among those moved from the cemetery in 1954, he said.
“This whole area was woods, I used to hunt rabbits here,” he said, pointing to an empty field between Clearwater Intermediate School and nearby ballfields. “All that was woods and they cleaned it all out and the bodies, too.”
“Nora Eleanor Shaw, that was my grandmother’s name,” said Currington, who said he was born in 1943. “I remember they called me to the office at school and told me she had passed. After a few years after that, they moved the bodies up to Dunedin.”
Crews using ground-penetrating radar detected more than 50 graves at the site last year, city officials said. In the first week of February, the excavator has unearthed 25 graves — or grave shafts — at the old cemetery, Atkinson said. The most recent digging has uncovered a 1942 dime and a metal grave marker bearing the name “William Ridley.” City records show that Ridley was buried in 1951 by the Larkin and Gordon Funeral Home.
Rebecca O’Sullivan, an archaeologist with engineering firm Cardno, said her crew will be using “careful hand excavation” this week to look for more artifacts indicating human remains may be present. “As we get down farther and farther, we look for changes in the soil to indicate the presence of a coffin,” she said.
Atkinson blames a historic lack of fairness in property ownership — known as redlining — for municipal land grabs.
“Black people historically inhabit land on the outskirts of town, areas that at one time were considered undesirable,” he said. “Then the suburbs are pushed out and the land becomes primary property over time. Suddenly municipalities want that property for something else.”
The Clearwater neighborhood considers the cemetery relocation unsettled until residents see what happens if, and when, any bodies are found at the Greenwood site.
“Ultimately it’s about what happens next,” Atkinson said. “We know this is a cemetery and this is school property, and the school hasn’t been used in 20 years. There’s a lot of discussion to be had.”
Cardno is not involved in the politics of the Greenwood excavations; it leaves the debate for others to consider. The company has dug into hundreds of years-old Native American burial grounds and other historical sites, O’Sullivan said.
“Burials in this cemetery started in 1940,” she said. “The people buried here had phone numbers, children who are still alive today. This is not a question of ancient history.”