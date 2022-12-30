CLEARWATER — Beth Tasis has been selected as the new executive director of The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation.
Her appointment was announced Dec. 22 by foundation president John W. Greene.
“We are excited as Beth is exactly the right person for the job,” Greene said in a press release. “She brings professionalism, enthusiasm, and vision for enhancing the Foundation’s mission to provide needed funding for programming for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community.”
Tasis replaces Madison Hauenstein, who held the position for more than seven years.