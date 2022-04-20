“Kathy Biddle has never run a mile relay,” the St. Petersburg Times reported in 1983. “Never won a 330 hurdle. Never flung a discus. Never dashed 100 yards. Never crashed a solitary organized track and field event. Yet she’s an exemplary model for area high school track and field coaches. Biddle’s the guiding force behind Clearwater High’s revived girls’ track program, a program that’s become as closely associated with her name as it is to the school itself.”
Biddle wasn’t a cheerleader, and she never played basketball or ran cross-country, either. Those programs mostly didn’t exist for girls when she was a student. But she led those teams, too. And for more than 40 years, she was part of Clearwater High School, from the field to the classroom to a special spot in the lives of students.
It’s a role she never gave up on.
Biddle died March 15, at 65, of breast cancer.
Coach
As a student at Clearwater High, she didn’t get to be an athlete. But after studying physical education at Florida State University, Biddle returned to her high school to teach and, eventually, coach.
It’s a chance she nearly didn’t get.
Bob Biddle was running the Publix bakery at Gulf to Bay Boulevard and Belcher Road in Clearwater, and one of his cake decorators didn’t think he should be single. She set Biddle up on a date with a teacher who was working nights at the bakery during the summer.
For the first date, on July 4, that date stood him up. For the second, she dragged him to the airport to pick up a sorority sister who was visiting. Bob Biddle waited until the third date for a kiss, but his future wife talked a lot.
“And I told her it’s hard to hit a moving target,” he said. “She kept talking.”
The two married, and in the summer of 1983, while in Orlando at a wedding, Biddle collapsed in the parking lot.
She’d had a cerebral hemorrhage, causing paralysis on her right side and heart damage.
“She was never supposed to work again,” Bob Biddle said.
Biddle talked her doctors into letting her go back part time, which became full time, which became 42 years.
Ms. Biddle
Keith Mastorides had Biddle for P.E. Katy Rice and Jennifer Jakubzak had her for honors world history and sociology.
Then, all three got to work with her.
“She was one of those teachers everybody loved,” said Mastorides, who was Clearwater High’s principal before becoming Pinellas County Schools’ associate superintendent for technology and information systems. “Everybody wanted to have her class.”
“She was that teacher that you could tell anything to and you could talk to,” Rice said.
“She cared for us like we were her kids,” Jakubzak said.
As a student, she remembers posters of her favorite quarterback, Dan Marino, on the walls of Biddle’s classroom. She was the kind of teacher, Rice said, who made her and Jakubzak want to become teachers. (On a trip with Biddle to a storage room after they became colleagues, Jakubzak spotted the Marino poster still hanging.)
Biddle and the teams she led won decades worth of championships and honors, including, for her, social studies teacher of the year, the county’s cross-country or track coach of the year (eight times) and induction into Clearwater High School’s Varsity Basketball Hall of Fame.
She never ran or cheered or shot three-pointers (though she could throw a spiral on the football field better than most). But she showed up each day — in the classroom, on the field, in the stands — and wherever it mattered in the lives of generations of students.
In late August, the school named the football field in her honor, ensuring Biddle’s presence will continue to be part of the place where she gave so much.