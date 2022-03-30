CLEARWATER — Since taking over as Clearwater’s city manager, Jon Jennings has hit the ground running on numerous issues.
One of his first priorities, however, was to make sure that ground was safe — literally.
So, he tasked city staff with repairing hundreds of sidewalks, which is no small task considering the city has 365 miles of sidewalks.
“I'm committed to improving our neighborhoods,” Jennings said in a February news release. “When I started here at the city, I noticed we had a backlog of sidewalks that are in a state of disrepair.”
Jennings had good news to report to the City Council on March 14, when he said staff had made “incredible progress.”
“We had identified over I think it was 203 sidewalk issues that needed to be addressed very, very quickly,” he said. “I’m proud to let all of you know that over the course of just the last few months, our staff has been able to correct over 100 of those sidewalks that are not impacted by a tree.”
Those 103 impacted by a tree will take some more time, but staff were working on it, he said.
The city is spending an estimated $1.62 million on sidewalk improvements, according to a news release, and work is being done by city crews and contractors.
The city is also building a program that collects 3-D imagery of sidewalk surfaces in order to create a sidewalk condition index that will help staff prioritize which sidewalks to repair.
That database should be complete in late 2022 and will help speed up future repairs, according to the news release.
To report a sidewalk that needs to be repaired, visit MyClearwater.com, click on "News & Info," and select “Report an Issue.”
“That’s been an issue and I’m glad we’re really getting a grip on it and correcting it throughout the city,” Mayor Frank Hibbard said.