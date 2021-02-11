Clearwater to spend $820K to keep noise down at police firing range

CLEARWATER — Sometimes being a good neighbor means more than giving a friendly wave.
In the case of the Clearwater Police Department, it means spending $820,000 to install equipment at its firing range that will muffle the sound of its live training that has rankled neighbors.
On Feb. 4, the City Council approved spending up to nearly $963,000 for Biltmore Construction Co. of Belleair to design, fabricate, and install acoustical panels at the District 3 Operations and Training Center at 2851 McMullen Booth Road.
However, Chief Dan Slaughter told council members that a portion of the project to include three concrete enclosures likely won’t be necessary. Therefore the total cost is expected to be $820,000.
“We have made efforts,” Slaughter said. “We have purchased suppressors for some of the long rifles and made some efforts to mitigate the noise, but we feel this is necessary to be good neighbors.”
Slaughter said a portion of the District 3 center includes a firearms training range that’s been in place since the early 1980s. The range is used for all sworn personnel, recruit orientation, SWAT training, and other weapons-related training.
In 2017, the department completed a $2 million renovation of the range that replaced rotten wood baffles that did not provide adequate bullet containment with concrete walls. The makeover also included floor-to-ceiling sound barriers on posts, above the targets, and exposed concrete above existing foam.
“However, once the 2017 renovations were completed, the department recognized that we had a sound issue and received complaints from some of the neighborhoods,” Slaughter said. “The concrete walls essentially created kind of a canyon amplification effect. The 2017 construction project did include some funding for sound mitigation, but the product installed and the manner in which it was installed did not provide adequate sound mitigation.”
Slaughter said the new Troy System acoustical panels should muffle the noise and will cover the entirety of the range interior.
“I don’t think any of us really want to spend the money and had hoped the original construction would’ve done the trick, but I think this is necessary that we’re good neighbors,” Mayor Frank Hibbard said.
He pointed out that the funds will come from Penny for Pinellas sales tax revenue and not the general fund. Council member Hoyt Hamilton also highlighted that some of the funding will also come from savings created after a project at the East Community Library at St. Petersburg College came in under budget.