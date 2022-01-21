CLEARWATER — On the Friday after Thanksgiving, Clearwater High’s star running back Efrem Only gained 83 yards on 19 carries during the Tornadoes’ season ending 13-12 regional final loss to Sebring.
On the first Sunday of the new year, the 17-year-old senior suffered a devastating injury when, according to his mother, a friend accidentally shot Efrem in the eye with a BB gun, an incident that caused a loss of sight in his right eye and will eventually lead to the removal of the eye itself after an upcoming surgery.
But rather than being filled with anger and sadness while lamenting the sudden end to his football career — Only ran for 1,195 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and had several scholarship offers — Michelle Harper said her son remains positive and upbeat despite the daunting road that lies ahead of him.
“Right now, we’re just taking it one day at a time, trying to make him as comfortable as possible,” Michelle said during a Jan. 17 phone conversation. “Surprisingly, he’s had no pain at all through this, and he still has his usual bubbly personality. He’s really an amazing kid.”
While Harper might sound like a typical gushing parent, hearing how her son has handled this incredibly difficult situation makes her praise seem not just appropriate, but understated. She recalled Efrem’s face covered in blood following the backyard shooting, and after rushing him to the ER, they were told the BB was lodged behind his right eye and while he was lucky to be alive, he would never have sight on that side again.
“The only time he broke down was when the doctor told him he wouldn’t see again,” Michelle said of her only child, who “is a senior, is graduating this year and had scholarship offers, and now it’s all gone.”
Indeed, as his fellow Class of 2022 grads-to-be enter the final semesters of their high school careers, Efrem is laid up at home, taking eye drops seven times a day and waiting for the insurance red tape to be sorted out before proceeding with the major surgery, in which doctors will remove his right eye before removing the BB. According to Michelle, it could be some time before Efrem is able to be fitted with a prosthetic eye, noting “it’s hard to find a good oculoplastic surgeon and neurologist that can handle this type of surgery.”
But again, she stressed her son has no animosity for what happened, noting the friend involved has been over to visit since the incident.
“Efrem says he’s lucky to be alive and if he’s being strong, I have to be strong,” she said. “I’m trying to be strong and not ask, ‘Why him?,’ because God doesn’t make mistakes.”
Harper said they’re grateful for the support of friends, family, and school officials, including Tornadoes head coach Thor Jozwiak, who’s stopped by to check on his player and offered his help getting the word out.
“Absolutely, coach has been great, letting us know he would do whatever he could to help,” she said.
To that point, family members set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the many pending medical bills.
“The fees aren’t crazy yet, but the medical bills are coming,” Michelle said, noting Efrem could need two additional surgeries after the removal “depending on how he heals,” and the bill for the initial surgery ran $52,000. “And there’s no telling how much the helicopter is going to cost,” she said of the trip to visit specialists at Shands Hospital in Gainesville.
Despite all the uncertainly swirling around him, Michelle Harper said her son is determined to go back to school and walk across the stage with his classmates when they receive their diplomas this spring.
“He wants to go back to school, and they’re working with us to bring him back and come up with a plan to make sure he graduates,” she said of the collaboration between doctors and school officials. The former gridiron star is thinking about studying journalism. “He’s got a long road to go, and we could use all the help we can get. Whatever help we can get, we’re open to.”
Harper ended the conversation with a word of caution to kids and parents everywhere.
“As kids you’re always told never point a gun at someone, even a plastic one,” she said. “And this is why.”
To contribute to Efrem Only’s GoFundMe campaign, visit gofundme.com/efremsrecoveryfund.