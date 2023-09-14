CLEARWATER — Scott Roberton of MarineMax Clearwater has sold the yacht “Reel High’s,” a 2016 Viking 92 Skybridge.
The vessel was upgraded from the Enclosed Skybridge that is equipped with a Palm Beach Tower, five staterooms with ensuite heads plus separate crew accommodations for two crew, and an ASEA converter for worldwide electric. Furnishings include a salon with double entryway doors, a U-shaped sofa, an internal staircase to the enclosed flybridge along with a wet bar and ice maker, and an entertainment center with a 65-inch TV on a lift mechanism.
The master stateroom has a desk-vanity area, two walk-in closets, and an oversized master head and shower all trimmed in marble.
The name of the buyer and the sale price were not disclosed.