CLEARWATER — Truck Day signifies the start of spring in Pinellas County as much as the onset of daily rain showers and college kids flocking to Clearwater Beach each March.
The Philadelphia Phillies, fresh off a World Series appearance last year, have called Clearwater their spring training home for more than 75 years. On Feb. 6, at 8 a.m., team employees started unloading the semitrailers filled with the bats and balls, gloves and uniforms that made the long trek from the city of Brotherly Love to Bay Care Ballpark on Old Coachman Road.
As his crew offloaded the tons of gear the team will use during the 2023 spring season, which starts on Saturday, Feb. 25, when the Phils take on the New York Yankees, longtime equipment manager Danny O’Rourke said they started preparing for this day as soon as the 2022 World Series ended.
“We lost five weeks of prep time due to the playoff run,” O’Rourke said as roughly a dozen team staffers rolled dollies, shopping carts and armfuls of boxes and crates full of equipment into the stadium. “We were part of an incredible season last year, and to get to the World Series was unbelievable. But as soon as it was over, we had to start figuring out what to bring with us, what to donate and what to give away.”
O’Rourke, who has 33 years of big-league clubhouse experience, including the last 28 with the Phillies, said the sight of the truck backing down the driveway and players arriving at the facility never gets old.
“This is not work,” he said with a smile as the sun shone brightly over the gently swaying palm trees. “We’re not policemen or firemen, getting shot at and risking our lives. They work. We’re setting up a clubhouse.” O’Rourke added when the unloading is done and everything is put away, “we’ll take a couple of days to decompress, and in a month, we’ll start packing up again for the trip back north. And it never gets old!”
For more information on the Phillies 2023 Grapefruit League season, visit mlb.com/phillies/springtraining.