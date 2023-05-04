CLEARWATER — For more than four decades, “Save the Manatees” has been a ubiquitous Sunshine State slogan, adorning everything from conservation organizations to specialty license plates in becoming one of Floridians’ favorite catchphrases.
Things like the Save the Manatee Club, a nonprofit founded in part by singer Jimmy Buffett in 1981, and the specialty auto tag, which debuted in 1990, bring in millions of dollars annually and have helped the cause. But other factors like an influx of new plates, red tide and efforts to downgrade manatees from the “endangered” to the “threatened” list, have conspired to undo much of the positive work that’s been accomplished over the years. According to officials, more than 2,100 manatees have died off Florida’s coast since 2021, a record in state history.
In response to what’s been called an Unusual Mortality Event, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is constructing a new manatee rehabilitation center, a state-of-the-art facility in what’s now a back parking lot at the Island Estates attraction. When completed, it will house 6-7 sea cows in need of restorative care, treatment, and rehabilitation with the goal of them being released back into the wild.
“The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has been built on a foundation of rescue, rehabilitation and release of animals in our aquatic community, and this facility just further builds on top of the foundation that was built by many of you over 50 years ago,” CMA chief executive Joe Handy said to a crowd that gathered for the rehab center’s groundbreaking ceremony April 25.
Handy, who came to the aquarium last July, said the aquarium hopes to finish work on the new facility by the end of the year. “This is history in the making,” he said. “This is our opportunity to step into the gap and address an issue that’s important not only to this area but to the state of Florida, and provide care for manatees.”
Indeed, according to Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, a 40-year veteran of manatee conservation and rehabilitation, the new rehab center is the result of a partnership unlike any other in the world.
“This is extremely unique,” he said of the project, which is a collaboration between several partners and organizations, including the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership, a consortium of more than two dozen private and government agencies. “There’s no other partnership like this for any species anywhere else in the world.”
Powell, who grew up in Crystal River, explained how the rehab center will stand out from similar facilities.
“What we’re going to do here is going to be very different,” he said. The center is being funded by the state, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Duke Energy Foundation, the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program and a handful of private donors. It will provide not only rescue and rehab but critical care along with an educational component, as well. “It’s tremendously satisfying to finally see this happening,” Powell said.
According to Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst, CMA has come a long way from its early days to becoming internationally known as the House that Winter the Dolphin built.
“When I was first mayor, we kept this place alive when it looked like a water treatment plant,” said Aungst. He noted the aquarium has undergone a “remarkable transformation” over the years.
“This is going to be an amazing educational experience for our residents, our visitors, and our children. Congratulations to everyone who made this a reality. Job well done.”
Powell spoke about the growing importance of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new manatee rehab facility.
“I’ve been involved with the manatee conservation efforts for such a long time, so to be involved with a facility like this that’s so dedicated to the cause is tremendously rewarding,” he said.
While he acknowledged the center would not solve the increasing problem of manatee deaths, illnesses, and injuries from things like boat propellers and red tide, Powell said “it’s a step in the right direction. There’s always going to be a need for this and that’s why this is just phase one and we plan to expand over time, because this is an issue that’s not going away any time soon.”