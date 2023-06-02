IEWC awards 10 scholarships
CLEARWATER — The Island Estates Women's Club recently awarded 10 scholarships totaling $33,000 to young women graduating from Clearwater High School and headed to college.
Every year since 1997, the IEWC has awarded college scholarships to deserving local high school girls. Since 2012, 110 scholarships have been awarded.
Women’s Club to host free health forum
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will host a women’s health forum on Friday, June 2, 3-5 pm, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 2165 N.E. Coachman Road.
Five Bayfront OB/GYN physicians will make presentations on several aspects of women’s health, including the components of a gynecologic visit, sexual health, urinary incontinence and treatment, and recommendations for health screenings.
The forum is free and no reservations are required.
Clearwater launches recycling dashboard
CLEARWATER - The city of Clearwater is launching a new recycling dashboard that will show how much is being recycled every month, including how much recycled waste is contaminated.
The new website features past and current updates about residents’ handling of recyclables.
The city reported that 692.2 tons of recycling was collected in April. Of that, the city’s recycling processor Waste Connections of St. Petersburg reported 21.3 tons, or just over 3%, was rejected due to contamination.
The dashboard can be viewed at MyClearwater.com/WeAreRecycling.