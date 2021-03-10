LARGO — Most Largo residents should expect to see a 17% increase in their stormwater utility bills next month after city commissioners voted 6-1 to approve the rate hike March 2.
Mayor Woody Brown voted no. The increase will require a second and final public hearing Tuesday, March 16.
The decision will mean many residents will pay $2.26 more each month, from $6.65 to $8.91.
Officials say the increase will generate an additional $860,000 each year and is needed in order to cover the increased costs of maintaining and operating the city’s stormwater management system. The last rate increase was in October 2015. A 25% fee hike was originally slated for October, but officials say moving it to April lowered it to 17%.
The hike, which is a result of changing the method of charging high-density residential customers based on actual impervious area, is intended to achieve better equity between customers, according to the ordinance.
“That will change the amount of impervious surface that’s allocated to residential customers and it will reduce the impervious surface allocated to commercial and other customers who were billed on actual impervious surface,” said Finance Director Kim Adams.
Therefore, all residents will see an increase. However, residential customers, especially those in single-family homes, manufactured homes or in single-story apartments, will experience a higher increase, because more impervious surface will be accounted for.
According to a 2017 study, the proposed new rate is still comparable to neighboring municipalities, which range from $2.50 (Hillsborough County) to $14.33 (Clearwater) each month.
Gas customers to see rate increase
Clearwater Gas System’s residential customer rates were increased effective March 1 for natural and propane gas monthly customers.
Officials say the increase is needed to correct a fee assessment imbalance between commercial and residential service charges. The average residential customer will see a $2 monthly increase. The impact on standard commercial natural gas customers will be a monthly decrease of 4 cents per therm.
The residential rate increase will impact 26,244 of the 28,865 natural and propane gas customers.