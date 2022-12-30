SHINE volunteers needed
The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas is seeking individuals to become volunteers with Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, known as the SHINE program.
A volunteer orientation will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Library, 101 Second St. N.
SHINE is a statewide volunteer program offering seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers free, unbiased counseling on Medicare and health insurance. SHINE volunteers are not affiliated with any insurance company and do not sell insurance but assist seniors in making informed healthcare decisions.
To learn more, call 727-570-9696, ext. 234, or visit floridashine.org/jointhe-team.aspx to complete an application.
County, partners feed families
PALM HARBOR — Hundreds of Pinellas County families have fresh food to eat after the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners and community partners teamed up to give away fresh produce and groceries Dec. 16 at the Sunderman Complex.
County staff volunteered alongside partners to provide more than 12,248 pounds of food to around 300 families. Surplus food items were donated to local charities and non-profit organizations.
Partner organizations included St. Pete Free Clinic, Palm Harbor Parks & Recreation and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Their participation was part of an ongoing effort to ensure public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need.
Ross named Firefighter of the Year
PALM HARBOR — Mike Ross has been named 2022 Firefighter of the Year by Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.
On August 28, 2022, Ross removed an unconscious patient from a submerged vehicle while off duty. Ross’ wife Tara witnessed the vehicle enter the water with the victim inside. The SUV was backing down a boat ramp and could not stop and the occupant could not get out. The vehicle was completely submerged in brackish water with little to no visibility.
Ross entered the water, used a rock to break a side window, and conducted a quick search of the vehicle, but could not locate the victim. He then went to the rear of the SUV, broke the rear window, entered the vehicle, found the occupant, rescued her, and brought her to the shore completely unresponsive. Ross and his wife immediately started CPR and contacted 911. Their efforts resulted in a full recovery of the occupant.
Wheelchairs 4 Kids hosts party
CLEARWATER BEACH — Wheelchairs 4 Kids hosted its 11th annual Wheely Fun Christmas Party Dec. 16 at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach.
The party for nearly 50 children with physical challenges and their families started off at several restaurants located throughout Clearwater Beach, who generously donated dinner for the families. After dinner, it was off to the Wyndham Grand for an evening that included games, holiday music, a photo booth, Storm Troopers and various other Star Wars characters. The evening culminated with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. who had provided gifts for each of the children and their siblings!
Madeline Robinson, executive director of Wheelchairs 4 Kids, expressed her thanks for the support from so many organizations who made the event special. “It is amazing what can happen when nonprofits and businesses work together. The Clearwater Beach community has supported us from day one! The Wyndham stepped up and donated the room and the restaurants did everything possible to make our families feel like VIP’s! We hope that people will patronize businesses who give back!”
Participating organizations included Wyndham Grand, Shephard’s Beach Resort, Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, Clear Sky Cafe, Crabby’s Dockside Grill, We the Pizza, Mattel, Grip UF, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and Photos by J. David.
Firefighter marks 25 years
PALM HARBOR — Firefighter Mark Harris celebrated 25 years of service with Palm Harbor Fire Rescue on Dec. 1.
In 1988, Harris started his career in public service in Guilford County, N.C. He moved to Florida and joined Palm Harbor Fire Rescue in December 1997.
During Harris’ tenure, he served with Pinellas County SWAT and is a current member of the Pinellas County Hazmat Team, a driver operator, and a Fire Boat operator.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.