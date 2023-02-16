CLEARWATER — When Beth Tasis first started working for the Arc Tampa Bay in 2000, she had dreams of becoming a psychiatric nurse practitioner and thought her job as a group home manager would be temporary.
But she never left the locally based organization, which works with intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals in North Pinellas County. And recently, Tasis was named executive director of the Arc Tampa Bay Foundation, the fundraising arm of the nonprofit agency.
“I became entrenched in this place,” she said. “I love the mission and the people here became my second family.”
The Arc of Tampa Bay serves approximately 300 clients in North Pinellas. There are three-day programs, including an art studio in Safety Harbor. The organization also runs 16 residential group homes from Largo north to Tarpon Springs.
Tasis, 47, has served many roles with the Arc Tampa Bay over the past 23 years, including Human Resources Director, Volunteer Coordinator and Director of Grants Management.
Her most recent position was serving as the Associate Executive Director of People and Partnerships. It was a role that took her out into the community in an effort to build relationships to support the work the organization does.
When the position of executive director of the foundation became vacant, Tasis saw it as an opportunity to further the work she was already doing.
“Through community contacts I found myself naturally doing what I could to move our mission forward,” she said. “It’s raising funds in a different capacity. And, honestly, I don’t think they could have found someone better versed to talk about what we do if they recruited someone outside the agency.”
The foundation board of directors agrees.
"We had over 150 resumes from qualified and enthusiastic candidates throughout the United States.” said Ricky Bouchard, past foundation president and member of the search committee. “We were pleased to be able to promote from within, as Beth's passion was unparalleled."
In her role as executive director of the foundation, Tasis manages a staff of two that raises funds through special events including the annual Festival of Trees, Omelet Party and Wings Wheels and Wine event. She also works with corporate partnerships, planned giving and individual donors.
Her goals for the for the foundation include revisiting the organizations’ strategic plan and, along with the foundation board, updating it. She will also be working to increase individual donations, which she says fell off a bit during the Covid 19 pandemic.
“Some of the individual support kind of dropped off, because it’s really important to connect with people,” she said. “So I will be tasked with the responsibility of making sure that we are cultivating more relationships.”
Tasis’ first fundraising event in her new role is the Wings Wheels and Wine event, which will be held March 4 at the Clearwater Airpark. The event features exotic and classic cars, airplanes and boats, live and silent auctions, dinner and an open bar.
Tasis hopes to raise more than $100,000 to help support the work that The Arc Tampa Bay does in the community.
For more information on The Arc Foundation and Wings, Wheels and Wine, call 727-797-8712 or visit www.thearctbfoundation.org