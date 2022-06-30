CLEARWATER – The North Pinellas Woman's Club of the General Federation of Women's Clubs has awarded $16,000 in grants to local not-for-profit organizations.
Harbor Dish and Lotz of Blessings each received $2,000 Community Grants
Eight organizations received $1,000 each:
• Dementia Caregiver Resources
• Florida’s Sheriff’s Ranch
• Inspire Equine Assisted Center
• Keep Pinellas Beautiful
• Pineapple Projects
• Quilter’s Crossing
• Ready for Life
• Toy Makers
Another eight received $500 each:
• Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services - Refugee Resettlement & Placement
• Hope Children’s Home
• Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center
• Palm Harbor Historical Society
• Random Acts of Flowers
• Raptor Center of Tampa Bay
• Refugee & Migrant Women’s Initiative
• Tampa Bay Advocates Against Human Trafficking
Funds donated were proceeds from the club’s annual Christmas Under the Oaks Arts & Craft Festival.
Clearwater smoke testing sewer lines
CLEARWATER – Crews working for Clearwater Public Utilities are smoke-testing sanitary sewer system lines throughout the city. The goal is to find leaks and defects in the sanitary sewer system where stormwater or groundwater might be entering.
Testing will take place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for five weeks in several different city neighborhoods, weather permitting.
White smoke will be circulated into the sewer lines and manholes to locate broken pipes and other defects, and it will exit from vent pipes on roofs. The smoke is nontoxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard. The smoke will not enter the house unless plumbing is defective or the drain traps are dry. If potential problems are found on private property, residents will be notified of repairs that may need to be made.
Doorhangers will be delivered to homes in project areas a few days in advance of smoke testing, when possible. Work is being performed by USSI LLC, and crews will be in easily recognizable uniforms.
For more information and videos that pertain to smoke testing, visit ussiusa.com. For questions or concerns, call Clearwater Public Utilities at 727-562-4960.
Mize Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, La. – Kathryn Mize of Clearwater was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Mize was initiated at Florida State University.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
10 businesses to get free Chamber memberships
CLEARWATER – AMPLIFY Clearwater is offering 10 Chamber memberships to qualifying small, diverse businesses based in the Tampa Bay region.
Qualified businesses chosen for the Small Diverse Business program will receive free one-year memberships to AMPLIFY Clearwater, among other benefits. Applications will be considered by the board of directors on an “as-received” basis.
The 2022 application portal will close on Sept. 15. Those interested in applying can learn more at www.amplifyclearwater.com.
The Small Diverse Business program is sponsored by Duke Energy.
Boyle receives degree from Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn. – Christopher Boyle of Clearwater received a Doctor of Medicine degree from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony in May.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com.