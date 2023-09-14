CLEARWATER — It was a miserable and rainy morning, but that didn’t stop some elected officials and others from distributing free food at the Greenwood Recreation Center at 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
State Sen. Ed Hooper and Rep. Kim Berfield, along with Belleair Commissioner Coleen Chaney and representatives from the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court’s public defender’s office braved the elements on Sept. 8 to hand out 500 bags of food and produce to anyone who drove or walked through the parking lot.
“I think we’ve seen a need for food and the issue of food insecurity grow so significantly in the community,” said Berfield, a Republican from Clearwater who represents District 66. “When we reached out to Farm Share, they said they were willing to partner with us, and both Senator Hooper and I were excited to have the opportunity to partner with them and help fill that need to some degree in this community.”
Hooper, a Republican who represents District 21, agreed.
“Farm Share has been a partner of many legislators and organizations for a very long time, and they are trying to make a difference in the community,” he said of the nonprofit food bank that was founded in Florida in 1991. “So, this is an opportunity for us to meet some of our constituents and make sure they are not going hungry. And that’s why we’re standing in the rain handing out bags of food today to anyone who comes through, with no questions asked. Because it’s a worthwhile cause.”
When asked what kind of message they hoped to send by standing in the rain to hand out food, Berfield said it’s about the state of food industry, which is affecting food pantries and nonprofits like Farm Share.
“Most people see it when they go to the grocery store, the fact that the dollar isn’t going as far it used to,” she said. “When you consider food is a basic necessity, we need to identify ways we can partner in the community and meet the demand.”
Hooper encouraged others to help any way they can “so when people sit down to dinner, they’re not looking at empty plates.”
To that point, Berfield said there are “a variety of different ways” people can contribute, including Feeding Tampa Bay and Farm Share, as well as local organizations like FEAST in Palm Harbor, Dunedin Cares and Oldsmar Cares.
“A number of schools now have food pantries,” she added. “So, you have a wide, diverse group of individuals who are trying to meet that need that is so significant and continues to grow.”
Said Chaney: “Food insecurity is a critical issue in Pinellas County. Senator Hooper and Representative Berfield are huge champions of issues in our community. So I thought I’d show up for them, because we’re all in this together. There is no jurisdiction when it comes to fighting hunger.”