Safety Harbor Wine Festival shifts to Waterfront Park

SAFETY HARBOR — For two decades, the Safety Harbor Wine Festival has attracted huge crowds to the downtown district, filling Main Street from Bayshore Boulevard to 8th Avenue with vino-loving revelers.
But this year, organizers are taking the 20th edition of the popular Winefest in a different direction — specifically, a few blocks east, down to the city’s Waterfront Park, which will provide a scenic backdrop and a more organized setting for the Saturday, Nov. 5, event, according to Winefest sponsor Rick Blake.
“The waterfront park is the most beautiful venue in the city and creates the perfect backdrop for the biggest event of the year,” Blake said by text a few weeks before the event, which will feature dozens of food and merchandise vendors, live entertainment and, of course, a lot of wine. He noted “Main Street events are tough, because you have to close down the street early in the day to set up, and November is one of the busiest shopping months of the year. So to close down Main Street for an entire day really hurts our retailers as it makes it difficult for customers to get to their stores.” Blake said the new setup should benefit all parties. “Our new location alleviates that issue and allows for all the retailers to stay open during regular business hours and then come down to the park after they close and enjoy an evening of wine and entertainment!”
The spacious park promises to open things up for attendees, as Main Street could be elbow-to-elbow during Winefest’s busiest years. According to Blake, more than 100 vendor tents will be spread around the perimeter of the park, while five wine tents will be inside the large grassy area in the center. The entertainment includes, but is not limited to, the Soul Circus Cowboys, the Innovation band and DJDWebb. They will be featured on stages at opposite ends of the park, and Blake said the event website will morph into an interactive map that will give festivalgoers the ability to locate vendors, music and more.
“The URL safetyharborwinefestival.com will be redirected to the festival map on event day, so attendees will be able to use the map to see which vendors are where, what kinds of wine or products they carry, what time specific bands start playing, et cetera,” Blake said. The map will be interactive and show details of all the vendors, including links and images of their products.
According to Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub, he’s excited to experience Winefest in its new location.
“The Wine Festival is one of my favorite events in the city,” Ayoub said via text. “Rick Blake did a great job with the event last year and I think this year will be better than ever with it being at the beautiful Waterfront Park.”