CLEARWATER — If you want to have a say about the future of Clearwater, now’s your opportunity.
The city has also been allocated $22.48 million in federal pandemic relief funds and it wants to hear how residents want to spend it.
The city will hold several meetings to discuss its strategic direction plan and how the city is proposing
to spend the approximately $22.48 million being received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The meetings will be held at the following locations:
• Tuesday, May 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. MLK Jr. Ave.
• Tuesday, May 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Clearwater Beach Recreation Center, 69 Bay Esplanade
• Wednesday, June 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive
ARPA funds must be committed to projects and programs by the end of calendar year 2024 and all money must be spent by 2026. Any funds unspent at that time must be refunded to the federal government.
Funds must also meet certain criteria, including to respond to the pandemic, for premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work during the pandemic, or to make investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
The following projects meet the criteria and are being recommended by Clearwater staff:
• $5 million for startup funding for North Greenwood Community Redevelopment Agency.
Because the CRA’s future funding is predicated on increasing the taxable value of the properties within
the area, staff believes an initial investment in the neighborhood is appropriate to jumpstart these efforts. A centerpiece of the area is the North Ward School, which the city has acquired and is ready to redevelop.
• $3.5 million for fiber upgrades and broadband connectivity.
These funds will be used to upgrade the city's traffic management infrastructure, which will allow for better traffic management by using an Intelligent Traffic System that can be integrated with regional partner's systems.
• $3.3 million for affordable housing.
Housing projects will include down payment assistance, rehabilitation and new construction of single-family and multi-family homes, and energy efficiency improvements such as installation of cool roofs and solar panels when practicable. These funds will be used to assist households with incomes
between 80 and 120% Area Median Income.
• $2 million for street and sidewalk improvements.
These funds will be used to expedite roadway, curb and sidewalk improvements
in low-income communities.
• $2 million for solar panels for city facilities.
These funds would be used to kick off the city's solar installation program on city buildings.
• $1 million for the Pinellas Community Foundation.
The foundation will solicit, evaluate and award up to $1 million to a nonprofit organization that offers an innovative and impactful concept for affordable and attainable housing in the city.
• $1 million for nonprofit cultural affairs funding.
These funds are proposed as a grant-based program. Nonprofits that provide services in the city will have an opportunity to request funding for programs that focus on cultural affairs. These could include area markets, concert or theater events, or other community social opportunities.
• $1 million for education grants or partnerships.
These funds will be used to provide a grant or partnership opportunity with a nonprofit or government entity for programs that focus on educational opportunities targeting students who have fallen behind academically due to the pandemic.
• $700,000 for State Street Park improvements.
This project will provide for the development of State Street Park located on the southwest corner of State Street and North Betty Lane. This property was purchased more than 30 years ago for the purpose of developing a neighborhood park. The present homeowner association has been very active in promoting this park and desires to have additional park improvements.
• $625,000 for Clearwater Main Library Info Hub.
This project would transform the first floor of the Main Library into a one-stop destination that supports and enhances citizen use of the new Coachman Park and downtown by relocating the library's most-used resources and services.
• $2.35 million to reimburse the city for COVID expenses.
The city expended $1,379,498 of General Fund operating budget on the Clearwater Back to Business Grant and Professional Services Program during fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Additionally, the city spent $1,741,242 citywide on premium pay and vacation accruals for essential employees during the pandemic.