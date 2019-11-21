CLEARWATER — Jody Sanders wants Pinellas County teachers, coaches, and other adults to know the signs of suicide in the students they teach, the athletes they mentor and in the kids they raise. More importantly, she urges people in authority to intervene before it’s too late.
“Teachers, coaches, people who are in a position of power who work with children — they should be trained to say something to somebody if they see there are any red flags,” Sanders said. “Maybe just hand the child a flier that has some places they can go to seek help.”
Vance Sanders — Jody’s son and a talented East Lake High School student and Clearwater Aquatic Team swimmer — committed suicide after coming home from swim practice in 2015. It was a powerful shock to a family that was already coming back from a tragedy.
“One of his hobbies was shooting clay pigeons,” his mother said. “Even though we had all our guns locked up, we keep the ammunition and guns separate. We don’t know how he got hold of a single bullet, but he killed himself. My oldest son found him at home.”
Vance, a friendly 15-year-old, was a good student whose high-school swimming career was being followed by journalists who cover the sport. Swim Sam, an online swim publication, carried the headline: “All-American High School Swimmer Vance Sanders Passes Away.”
“Sanders was a sophomore at East Lake High School, and a State Championship meet/U.S. Nationals qualifier,” the article reads. “His bests included a 1:39 in the 200 free, a 49.5 in the 100 fly, and a 1:48.1 in the 200 fly.”
Beneath the sad news, readers wrote of an exceptional youngster:
“Prayers to this young man’s friends and family. May he rest in peace. Clearly mental health in swimming is an extremely pervasive issue. It needs to be addressed with utmost seriousness by coaches, swimmers, and parents.”
“RIP. He was a good friend, just wish I could have helped. This was upsetting to hear and I’m sure it is for everyone else, RIP.”
“It was an honor to see him grow from a novice to nationally ranked swimmer and we will all miss his upbeat and positive personality.”
When things fell apart
According to Jody, things began to fall apart after his father, Gary, sustained serious head and body injuries in a Sarasota car accident. Vance watched as his father struggled through post-surgery recovery, struggling to regain speech and movement. He underwent vocational education for a new career that didn’t require the physical strength he needed in his career as a builder.
“My husband had been involved in an accident that almost took his life,” she said. “He had traumatic brain injury and it was hell for my husband and our family as we were going through this. It affected Vance. He felt his father had changed, he was sad about that. Having to go through all the grief.”
The student was still a standout in the pool: In the months before his Jan. 23, 2015, suicide, he had been named the Florida Swimmer of the Year for 14-year-olds from Florida Swimmer magazine.
Several other things were going on in those months, including a spurned romance and watching his two older brothers leave for college. Jody believes he also may have been bullied in school.
“Vance’s life was falling apart after the accident,” she said. “His grades started to fall, and wanted to go into dual enrollment, but he couldn’t because his grade point average was below 3.0. He had someone he had fallen in love with on the team, but she was off to college.”
Then he quit swimming.
Many things at once
“There wasn’t one particular reason, he was in a funk, he was not happy,” Jody explained. “He had quit swimming in January to take a break. He was trying to sort out his feelings.”
She believes she, and other parents, can do a better job preparing children for tough times.
“Young kids have a kind of, ‘Everything’s happy, joyful, everything is Disney,’ but nobody tells them that once you get a little older, life isn’t always a walk in Wonderland. Reality hits. They don’t know how to deal with the reality of hard times.”
That’s where adults come in, especially coaches, teachers, and others who witness changes in the personalities or behavior of children, Jody said. According to stanfordchildrens.org, danger signs include talking about feelings of hopelessness, of being a burden to others, or telling loved ones goodbye. There is often a decline in athletic and scholastic performance, isolating and withdrawing, and giving prized possessions away.
“I want coaches to learn the signs of suicide in children and how to help them find help,” Sanders said.
Jody Sanders and teen swimmers hold swim meets to raise money for Vancelives.org, a website that memorializes her son and urges adults to learn the signs of suicide and to act when those signs are present. One event raised $3,400 with the donations going toward vouchers for students who want counseling, as well as financial support for families who have lost a child, Sanders said.
Because at least four other swimmers have committed suicide in Pinellas County in recent years, her aquatic fundraisers have gained momentum.
Fundraising continues
In August, Pinellas County high school teams participated in the Laps for Life swim-a-thon to kick off the high school season. With Countryside, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, St. Petersburg, Largo, and Tarpon Springs high schools competing, it was dubbed the “Pinellas High School Challenge.”
“We had about 50 swimmers and raised about $2,000 for our non-profit charity called Vance Lives, and the teamunify.com website,” she said. “It’s in regard to getting the word out, to help people who are in need of mental health and teaching coaches and parents about suicide prevention. We want to direct people to organizations and sources that are very helpful.”
In the meantime, the swim-a-thons will continue until Dec. 31, Sanders said. Any swim team or individual swimmer can participate by having friends, family, and local businesses pledge a per-lap donation. Those who sign up can put up an online profile, where friends and family can sponsor swimmers over the Internet.
Because USA Swimming is a backer of the swim-a-thons, 5 percent of all donations will go to their goal of teaching every child to swim.
The organization also will have a link on Vancelives.org that takes visitors to the annual Facebook program where the company will match what one donates to causes.
“We want to teach kids at young age how to deal with trauma,” she said. “How to deal with teenage depression, because sometimes these kids don’t see themselves moving on.”
For more information, email Jody Sanders at Sanders@vancelives.com.