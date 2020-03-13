CLEARWATER — March 17 is not only St. Patrick’s Day. It is also Florida’s Presidential Preference Day, when the political parties vote for the candidate of their choice. In Clearwater, voters will choose a new mayor and two city council members in citywide voting. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Early voting began Saturday, March 7, and ends Saturday, March 14. Voters can go to votepinellas.com to find their voting location and view a ballot that’s unique to Clearwater.
This has been a big year for candidates (there are 13) as Mayor George N. Cretekos is exiting after serving two terms and two other city council seats are in play. City Council Seat 2 is up for grabs as appointed Council member Jay Polglaze exits after completing the term. City Council member Bob Cundiff, who occupies Seat 3, is running for his second term.
Here are the candidates seeking your vote:
City Council Seat 1, mayor's seat now held by Cretekos
Elizabeth “Sea Turtle” Drayer: The lawyer and environmentalist opposed Imagine Clearwater/Coachman Park’s 4,000-seat entertainment arena, believing a smaller, more resident-friendly park is in order. She wants to reduce the city’s impact on the environment: “Fewer pesticides, plastics, and concrete on the beach,” Drayer said. “We need to inventory the pesticides used on municipal land, and eliminate what we don’t absolutely need. We should cease coastal development in recognition of rising seas, to protect lives and property. We need to lure ecofriendly businesses, plant more native trees and shrubs, and increase renewable energy.”
Frank Hibbard: A well-known wealth management executive, Hibbard served as mayor for two terms, terming out in February 2012. Since then, he has served on the boards of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and is chairman of the board of Ruth Eckerd Hall. Hibbard told the Beacon that he wants to increase the city’s rainy-day fund to 15 percent in case of 2008-style national recession.
“We need to get back to good financial stewardship of the city, making it a more affordable city for the people who live and work here,” Hibbard said, saying he’d like to improve available housing stock. “Our newest neighborhood is Countryside, and it is 50 years old.”
Bill Jonson: This former city councilman is well-known for his advocacy going back to 1988, when he founded Citizens for a Better Clearwater, which successfully fought billboard clutter on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. He has served on the Clearwater Neighborhoods Coalition and countless county and regional governing boards, and most recently testified against a condo project before the Clearwater Development Board. This is a rematch for Jonson and Hibbard. They both battled for Seat 5 in March 2001. Jonson garnered 5,133 votes vs. Hibbard’s 3,553 votes. If elected mayor, Jonson would seek a Florida Sterling Council Review of the city’s development approval process, which observers say favors well-funded developers and their legal teams.
Morton Darrell Myers: This businessman’s father is in the Church of Scientology, but the 40-year-old owner of Dairy Kurl and Tampa Bay Pawn on Gulf to Bay Boulevard said he is running on his business experience. Myers told the Beacon that he wants to reduce the scope of Imagine Clearwater (he calls it a “theme park on paper”) and prevent the selling of city property around Coachman Park.
“I’m not a Scientologist and I’ve always been my own person,” Myers said. “Instead of selling the Harborview Center property, we can build a community center or other facility there for use by Clearwater families,” he said. “Communication with the rest of the City Council is the key ingredient to be able to get things done in this city.”
City Council Seat 2, now held by Jay Polglaze
Mark Bunker: With his campaign slogan, “Reclaiming Clearwater for the People,” Bunker transitions his years-long battle against the Church of Scientology into a run for the city council. Bunker’s move comes after reports that people associated with the controversial group had purchased more than 100 commercial properties in Clearwater. A March 7 article in US Weekly magazine titled “The War Against Scientology is On” highlights Bunker and other two other candidates. The article quotes Bunker as vowing to help those who have been “abused or defrauded” by the church. The article also states that Leah Remini, the actress turned anti-Scientology activist, is endorsing Bunker for the city council.
“We must fight back and I say we work with the federal government to revoke Scientology's tax-exempt status,” Bunker said as he addressed the Downtown Development Board.
Michael Mannino: This Seat 2 council candidate owns and operates a financial advisor and real estate agent business with his wife, Suzanne. The former professional soccer star has served the Clearwater community as a coach, teacher, trainer, and mentor. He has served as chairman of the city’s Charter Review Committee, on the Municipal Code Advisory Board, the Clearwater 101 Citizens Academy, Citizens Advisory Committee, and Forward Pinellas, the land use and transportation agency.
Born and raised in Clearwater, he claims endorsement by the Fraternal Order of Police, Clearwater Firefighters Association, and Sierra Club of the Suncoast.
Bruce Rector: Rector, 55, general counsel and management advisor for Sports Facilities Management and Sports Facilities Advisory in Clearwater, serves as vice chairman of the Clearwater Regional Chamber of Commerce and is a graduate of Leadership Pinellas. He is also in this year’s class of the Clearwater 101 Citizens Academy. “My top priorities are to ensure that all the citizens of Clearwater, especially our neighborhoods, are heard and considered in making decisions,” Rector told the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area (LVA), “and to grow our economy responsibly while protecting our environment and our current tax revenue base. We need to reduce traffic congestion, improve our housing inventory and better promote our city nationally.”
Eliseo Santana: This quiet-spoken, retired U.S. Army radio and communications expert served in the Florida National Guard and spent 31 years with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office as a communications maintenance supervisor. He has a master of business administration degree from Schiller International University. Santana said the city council needs to better engage residents to attend council meetings.
He also said affordable housing must be carefully accomplished, noting that Fire Station 45’s transition into worker housing will require $17 million in tax credits, more than is available in several Florida counties combined.
Lina Teixeira: To say Teixeira is a booster for downtown is an understatement. The owner of several Cleveland Street businesses, Teixeira served on the Clearwater Downtown Partnership, the Downtown Development Board, and serves as president of the Downtown Clearwater Merchants Association.
“Small businesses are the economic engine of our community. Providing opportunities for existing and new businesses to thrive and grow is the key to economic development,” she said.
City Council Seat 3, now held by Bob Cundiff
Kathleen Beckman: The former school teacher believes the present city council falls short in representing neighborhoods beyond downtown. The Clearwater resident volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, the Sierra Club, and the Guardian ad Litem organization. Specific actions she’d take on council: “Work with local colleges and employment/workforce agencies to identify and promote available talent for prospective employers; create business/tech incubators; increase awareness of available support/guidance/assistance for new businesses by groups like SCORE,” she told the League of Women Voters.
Bob Cundiff: The quiet-spoken, Seat 3 incumbent points to his twice-yearly meetings with constituents as an unbroken promise from his 2016 election. An advocate for the homeless who asks good questions of city department heads during city council meetings, Cundiff is not a rubber stamp for developers. He voted against the expansion of the Chart House on Clearwater Point, supporting residents who believed the larger hotel would ruin the neighborhood’s quiet character. Cundiff also believes city policies should not hinder business growth or startups. Attracting larger companies that pay higher wages and making room for business development are also on his list of goals.
Chester G. “Bud” Elias: This energetic 81-year old has an impressive list of supporters. Florida state Rep. Chris Sprowls, Clearwater politico Brian Aungst Sr., and Pinellas County commissioners Karen Seel and Kathleen Peters supported his October campaign launch at Countryside Country Club.
The former chairman of the Clearwater Regional Chamber of Commerce served on the Clearwater Downtown Partnership, and for a time was president of Leadership Pinellas. He believes establishing science/technical hubs and incubators will foster the growth of independent start-ups and create an improved and sustainable revenue source.
Scott Thomas: Thomas, a human resources director at a Dunedin long-term care facility, is involved with Clearwater Citizens Academy and is active within the Clearwater Young Professionals. He was a young standout in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, before moving to Clearwater. At 19 he was the youngest person ever elected to the Pottsville Area School Board and also served as its vice president. He was also chairman of the Schuylkill County Zoning and Hearing Board.
“As a member of council, I want to be a long-forgotten voice for Clearwater neighborhoods,” he said. “We must also make Clearwater a city that people want to start or expand their businesses.” His actions would include creating policies to cut red tape for people starting businesses in Clearwater, improve public/private cooperation, and hike national recruiting efforts to draw businesses to the city.