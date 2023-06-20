Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.