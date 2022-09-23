REH nominated
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall has been nominated for 2022 Theatre of the Year by a trade group representing entertainment professionals.
The nomination by the International Entertainment Buyers Association puts the Clearwater venue up against prestigious theaters including the Beacon Theatre in New York, the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York.
IEBA is a nonprofit organization for live entertainment industry professionals who buy, book and sell talent.
The winner will be announced at IEBA’s Honors & Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.
Earlier this year, Pollstar named Ruth Eckerd Hall the No. 1 venue in Tampa Bay, No. 2 in Florida, No. 4 venue in the United States and No. 4 venue in the world of theater venues with 2,500 seats or less.
Affordable housing forum
CLEARWATER — Local experts will discuss the affordable housing shortage at a public forum Thursday, Oct. 6, at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
The meeting, scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m., will feature a panel of speakers including Elizabeth Abernethy, director of planning and development for the city of St. Petersburg; Mark VanLue, housing development manager for Pinellas County Housing; Jacqueline Reyes, lead organizer of Faith and Action for Strength Together; and Jeffrey Lorick, director of the Pinellas County Office of Human Rights.
Moderator will be Zebbie Atkinson IV, president of the Clearwater/Upper Pinellas Branch of the NAACP.
Community members are urged to bring their questions and solutions.
Aging center wellness programs
CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Aging Center has scheduled several programs during October.
• Preventing Alzheimer’s with Cognitive Training (PACT) study, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2-3 p.m.
Jennifer O’Brien of the USF Cognitive Aging Lab will discuss how cognitive abilities can be maintained and even enhanced with advancing age through cognitive interventions. O’Brien will discuss the Preventing Alzheimer’s with Cognitive Training (PACT) study and how patrons can participate in this computer-based brain fitness intervention. The Aging Well Center has been selected as a PACT research study site. Free.
• Meaningful Life Goals, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2-3 p.m.
Sheryl Graham will facilitate this workshop in which participants will craft a meaningful list as they consider the lives they want to live in their remaining years and the legacies they want to leave behind. Free.
• “New” Mindfulness Meditation, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 1-2 p.m.
Learn mindfulness and loving-kindness meditations as a way of connecting compassionately to yourself and others. No experience necessary. Free.
• Medicare Advantage Plans, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
SHINE counselors will provide unbiased information about Medicare Advantage plans, including eligibility and enrollment, types of plans, and rights and considerations. SHINE representatives will be available to answer questions and provide enrollment or benefit application assistance. Free.
The Aging Well Center is located in the Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road. For information, call 727-562-4904.
Water system maintenance
CLEARWATER – The method of water treatment used by Pinellas County Utilities and the city of Clearwater will be temporarily modified during the second of two segments of water maintenance this year. It will take place Sept. 25 to Oct. 15.
The first segment was in May and June.
This short-term change from chloramines to chlorine disinfection is a routine maintenance measure designed to maintain system integrity. Those impacted include Pinellas County Utilities customers as well as city of Clearwater customers.
Kidney dialysis patients should not be impacted, but they should contact their dialysis care provider for more information about chlorine treatment. Fish owners should not be affected if they already have a system in place to remove chloramines, but they should contact local pet suppliers with any questions.
The disinfection program is designed to maintain distribution system water quality and minimize the potential for future problems. The water will continue to meet federal and state standards for safe drinking water. Customers may notice a slight difference in taste and/or odor of the water.
