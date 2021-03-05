CLEARWATER — Many living creatures call Crest Lake Park home. With the help of a local artist, the park will also be the new home of five stainless ones.
The City Council on Feb. 18 signed off on paying Donald Gialanella almost $62,000 to create the public art for the park, which has been undergoing a $6.4 million renovation the past year.
“Mr. Gialanella’s work is based on the fauna of the Crest Lake Park,” said Christopher Hubbard, cultural affairs coordinator for the city. “They are all different applications of creatures that live around the park, as they were identified by the community as very important to the nature and the liveability of the park.”
The St. Petersburg-based artist will be creating a dragonfly, frog, fish, spider and bird that will each be between 4 to 7 feet in diameter and about 3½ to 4 feet tall.
Hubbard said they will be made of stainless steel and designed for longevity and to withstand the elements.
The five works will be stationed throughout the park.
“They are designed to be spread throughout the park so that families can investigate them and discover them as they move throughout Crest Lake Park,” Hubbard said.
The city won’t encourage it, but the pieces will be strong and safe enough in case visitors interact with or climb on them.
Gialanella has done numerous commissions throughout the Tampa Bay area and state. His most recent work, stainless steel wings titled “Taking Flight,” can be found near Oldsmar City Hall. He also has works featuring wildlife at the Florida Botanical Gardens.
“I think these look fantastic,” Council member Kathleen Beckman said of the proposed pieces for the park.
Hubbard said the project received input from city staff, the Public Art & Design Board, and the Skycrest Neighborhood Association.
The board appointed a five-member panel to review the applicants and decided Gialanella’s proposed artwork was the best fit.
The artwork will happen as a result of the Clearwater Public Art and Design Program, which requires at least 1% of the total construction budget of eligible projects go toward the purchase and installation of on-site public art.
The remainder of the project’s funding is being used for multiple improvements to the park, including wider sidewalks, new lighting, irrigation, landscaping, a spray pad, restrooms, two picnic shelters, a lighted fountain in the lake, boardwalks and decks in portions of the lake, two volleyball courts and improved parking.